News Release – Department of Health approves Betty’s Beach Cafe to reopen in Lahaina

Lāhainā, HI – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Betty’s Beach Café at 505 Front St. #120 in Lāhainā a green “Pass” placard Monday.



The health department issued the food establishment, operated by J. Group Corp., a red “Closed” placard on July 27, 2023 due to a cockroach infestation observed at the eatery and multiple harborage areas within the kitchen and front bar.

The DOH conducted a follow-up inspection on July 31, 2023 and issued a green placard to the café. The health department allowed the establishment to reopen based on the following:

Three professional pest control treatments conducted at the establishment, eliminating the cockroach infestation; and

All cockroach harborage areas w ere observed cleaned/sealed.

To ensure Betty’s Beach Café remains in compliance with pest control and prevention, the DOH is requiring the establishment to complete the following tasks:

Submit daily cleaning procedures for the kitchen and front bar

Continue sealing small openings within the kitchen walls, ceiling and floor line to help prevent any potential future pest harborage; and

Have a professional pest control company conduct pest control treatments/monitoring for the next month.

The health department will conduct another inspection at the café in the future.

About

The Department of Health Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The health department’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices, sanitary conditions and employee hygiene practices.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the health department’s placarding program, go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

