California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia Announce Three New Charity Initiatives
California Closets is pleased to announce new charity initiatives supporting families and children through Ronald McDonald houses and paws4people®.
We are always focused on what we can do to help others in every community we serve.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets®, the iconic purveyor of stylish storage and design solutions, is pleased to announce three new charity initiatives throughout North Carolina and Virginia. The initiatives include supporting families and children through donating organization solutions to two Ronald McDonald houses and sponsoring two fundraising efforts that aid paws4people®. Each initiative benefits and serves the areas where California Closets has local Design Centers.
— Graziella Marengi, Co-franchise Owner
California Closets donated organizational solutions for heavily utilized rooms at the Ronald McDonald Houses serving the North Carolina Triangle area and Richmond, Virginia. The houses received the full California Closets experience, including meeting with a designer, reviewing CAD drawings, selecting brand new materials custom-built for the spaces, and professional installation. These improved organizational solutions and additional storage spaces created more welcoming and open spaces that felt more like a home and enabled the Ronald McDonald Houses to serve families better.
“We are always focused on what we can do to help others in every community we serve,” says Graziella Marengi, Co-franchise Owner of five California Closets locations in North Carolina and Virginia. “These communities have played a major role in our achievements, so giving back is always our priority. We want to share our success and help create a strong sense of unity that fosters caring, supportive communities.” Those interested in supporting the Ronald McDonald House can visit https://rmhc.org/donate.
In addition to the space transformation, California Closets participated in Derby for Dogs, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based charity event supporting paws4people, a foundation committed to educating and empowering people to utilize Assistance Dogs to transform their lives. California Closets served as a Puppy Winner’s Circle sponsor and supported Leia, a puppy who participated in the race.
In September, California Closets will be the “Key to the Closet” sponsor for Wine Women & Shoes, one of the largest charity events in Wilmington, which supports paws4people. The event will feature a “Key to the Doghouse,” in which guests can purchase “keys” to unlock the event’s main prize of the evening. The event will take place in Wilmington on September 21, 2023. Those interested in supporting Wine, Women & Shoes can visit https://www.winewomenandshoes.com/event/p4p/.
“Organizations like paws4people help us support individuals who are facing unique challenges by providing the resources that create a better environment where everyone can thrive,” says Marengi. “Through events like Derby for Dogs and Wine Women & Shoes, we are helping to provide our communities with the support animals they need. We hope that our support raises awareness and drives even more participation.” Those interested in supporting paws4people can visit https://www.paws4people.org.
California Closets is proud to support these initiatives throughout North Carolina and Virginia and encourages all who can to join them in supporting these important local community causes.
To book a complimentary design consultation, and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/.
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410.
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405.
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
About California Closets®
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.
Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
Graziella Marengi
California Closets
+1 919-785-1115
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube