Zilmet USA establishing first US manufacturing operations in Georgetown County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Zilmet, a global expansion tank and heat exchanger manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operations in Georgetown County. The company’s $32.7 million investment will create approximately 50 new jobs.

Zilmet USA, established in 2012, is headquartered in North Kingstown, Rhode Island and services North America using products manufactured in Zilmet’s flagship operation in Padova, Italy. In response to increased worldwide project demand and the need for additional production capacity, the company chose Georgetown County to better serve the customer base in its largest growth market, the U.S.

Founded in 1955 by Ugo Benettolo, Zilmet is a worldwide leader in the production of expansion vessels and heat exchangers, selling to over 100 countries. The private, family-owned business has manufacturing plants in multiple global locations. Once complete, the 150,000-square-foot facility located at 405 Technology Drive in Andrews will serve North American operations.

Construction is underway in Andrews. Phase one of the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2024, with production beginning in 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Zilmet USA team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $500,000 Set-Aside grant to Georgetown County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“We are very pleased to be partnering with South Carolina and Georgetown County. This new facility will allow us to better serve our U.S. customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand. The South Carolina team has been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way. Their ready SC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a decisive factor in our move here.” -Zilmet USA North American General Manager Scott Jacobsen

“South Carolina welcomes Zilmet USA and their team. We are proud that a world-class company with a track record of success has chosen to establish its new operations in South Carolina. This investment is poised to have a long-lasting impact on Georgetown County as it brings new job opportunities for our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Our people are South Carolina’s greatest resource and by training them to meet industry needs, we create a lucrative environment for companies and the communities they call home. We are delighted that the readySC program made South Carolina an attractive option when Zilmet USA searched for a location with access to a highly skilled workforce.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina Ports is excited to support Zilmet USA’s supply chain as it establishes its U.S. manufacturing operations in Georgetown County. We are proud to provide efficient operations and global connections to advanced manufacturers.” -SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin

“Georgetown County continues to grow its community and we are excited to welcome Zilmet USA to our family. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents. For this company to be establishing their first U.S. manufacturing facility here in the county speaks volumes. It continues to show that Georgetown County is the perfect place to work, eat, play and live.” -Georgetown County Council Chairman Louis R. Morant

FIVE FAST FACTS