"Better Together" Event Strengthens Florida's Long-Term Recovery Efforts
Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the "Better Together" Long-Term Recovery Committee event.
Collaboration is at the heart of successful recovery, and the 'Better Together' event provided a valuable platform to bring together stakeholders who share a common goal of helping families in need.”SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of the "Better Together" Long-Term Recovery Committee event, which was hosted by Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (Florida VOAD) in partnership with World Renew. The event brought together long-term recovery groups, disaster case management agencies, and community-based organizations actively engaged in Hurricane Ian/Nicole long-term recovery efforts. Notable agencies presenting at the event were UMCOR (The United Methodist Committee on Relief) and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.
Building Bridges for Long-Term Recovery
The "Better Together" event, held on August 1st at the American Red Cross of SWFL in Sarasota and on August 3rd at the American Red Cross of Greater Orlando, provided a unique platform for stakeholders to unite, exchange knowledge, and strengthen their efforts towards long-term recovery in the aftermath of the devastating hurricanes.
Addressing Crucial Topics
Throughout the event, participants delved into key topics, including understanding the needs of families affected by the hurricanes, exploring effective coordination strategies, and finding solutions to address unmet needs. The training sessions, expertly led by Shanon Granado, Regional Program Manager for the Disaster Case Management program in Florida, offered invaluable insights and guidance to attendees.
A Unifying Effort
"The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, actively participated in the event, reaffirming our commitment to supporting the community and working collaboratively towards a more resilient Florida. As an organization dedicated to disaster relief and community support, we recognize the importance of uniting efforts to address long-term recovery challenges effectively. We are grateful to Florida VOAD, World Renew, UMCOR, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, and all participants for their active engagement," said Shanon Granado, Regional Program Manager at the Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA.
Looking Ahead
The "Better Together" Long-Term Recovery Committee is just the beginning of a concerted effort to strengthen Florida's long-term recovery framework. The Disaster Services Corporation, SVDP-USA, remains committed to playing a pivotal role in supporting communities affected by natural disasters and facilitating meaningful collaborations.
