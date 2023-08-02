TCEQ approves fines totaling $261,752

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $216,557 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, two multi-media, four petroleum storage tanks, one public water system, and one water rights.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Aug. 1, 2023, the executive director approved penalties totaling $45,195 against 20 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2023.