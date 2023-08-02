Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $261,752

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $216,557 against 15 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, two multi-media, four petroleum storage tanks, one public water system, and one water rights.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: one petroleum storage tank.

In addition, on Aug. 1, 2023, the executive director approved penalties totaling $45,195 against 20 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Aug. 16, 2023. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

