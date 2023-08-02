Story of a Thousand Years - Master of Goryeo Celadon Ceramics exhibition in NYC
"Story of a Thousand Years", Master of Korean Goryeo Celadon" Se-yong Kim and Dr. Dohun Kim, hosted by the Korean Cultural Center NY opens Aug. 10th, 6-8pm
You can study Celadon Ceramics for 20 years and still just scratch the surface of this complex art-form.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Story of a Thousand Years: Master of Goryeo Celadon” exhibition of Korean Celadon by Ceramic Artist Se-yong Kim and Dr. Dohun Kim's opens August 10th, 6 - 8PM, presented by the Korean Cultural Center New York to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the ROK Korean-U.S. Alliance. RSVP required.
— Jo Lauria, Ceramics expert, former LACMA curator
Korean Cultural Center of New York (Executive Director Michael CheonSoo Kim) will hold a special exhibition of the renowned Master Se-yong Kim, who continues the tradition of Goryeo celadon in Korea, and his son, the successor, Dr. Dohun Kim. The presentation features 50 of their finest legacy artworks, including the largest celadon jar in history, standing an impressive 42 inches, 350 pounds and took over a decade to create. On view August 10th to 31st, Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm. Admission is complimentary to the non-profit cultural center located at 460 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, 10022
At the age of 77, Master Se-yong Kim remains actively engaged in artistic pursuits, dedicating over 50 years to preserving and passing down the tradition of Goryeo celadon. In 2002, he was recognized as the 349th Master of Korea for his tireless efforts, along with receiving 22 awards, including the Order of Cultural Merit Hwagwan, and organizing more than 110 exhibitions in Korea and around the world. His works, acknowledged as the 21st-century celadon, are featured in collections of prominent figures like the Dalai Lama and Queen Elizabeth II, as well as in prestigious cultural and art institutions globally, including the Blue House (Cheongwadae) and the National Museum of Oriental Art in Italy.
Born in 1946, Master Kim resides and works in Icheon, Korea where he completed the Master Course of Ceramic at Myoungji University in 1999 and served as a Professor of Ceramic Art at Chungkang College of Cultural & Industries until around 2000. In 2002, he was honored as a Korean Master Hand of Ceramic, designated as No. 349 by the Ministry of Labor, Korea. Additionally, he is the C.E.O. of Sechang Artistic Ceramic Institute.
For the past 50 years, Se-Yong Kim has dedicated his life to the art of ceramics. Earth has been his constant companion, and his deep connection with it is undeniable. With every touch, he brings the (clay) earth to life, infusing it with his spirit and heart. From the outset of his pottery career, he set three ambitious goals:
• to create the most beautiful colored celadon porcelain,
• to craft the finest celadon porcelain, and
• to produce the largest celadon porcelain.
He chose the challenging and time-consuming path of openwork to achieve these goals. After four decades of unwavering dedication, Se-Yong Kim believes he has come closer to realizing his aspirations. He is now sharing the fruits of his painstaking efforts to illuminate the world with the vibrant light of life found in the earth, a passion that has driven him throughout his youth.
His son, Dr. Dohun Kim (1978) is the second-generation successor and holds a Doctorate in ceramic materials engineering from MIT. Dr. Dohun Kim inherited the expertise of his father, known for his mastery of the dual-layered inlay technique in Goryeo celadon, and studied alongside him for over 20 years. Dr. Kim has experience as an exhibition curator, director in international symposiums and has engaged in the integration of 3D printing technology with ceramics. Collaborating with individuals such as Bogum Park, Joongki Song, and Zion T, he has produced numerable notable works. The Kim’s recently collaborated with Museum Curator Lisa M. Berman of Berman Arts Agency on an exhibition hosted at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton, CA. Afterwards, Berman was thrilled to be named as their U.S. Representative of Master Celadon works. Lisa reached out to her colleague, Jo Lauria, ceramics expert and former Director of Ceramics of the Decorative Arts Dept. at LACMA, has much respect for the historical artform: “You can study Celadon Ceramics for 20 years and still just scratch the surface of this complex art-form.”
Dr. Dohun Kim resides in the United States, actively introducing and promoting outstanding Korean ceramics and plans to establish a traditional Korean pottery workshop in Boston, to continue his research and development of products for generations to come. He has conducted special lectures on Korean traditional pottery at the Boston MIT Ceramic Studio and creative DNA at Silicon Valley's KOTRA. His works have been showcased in the documentary "From Earth to Light" and featured in the video introduction of Korean pottery at the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles, CA.
The Kim’s expressed excitement about showcasing the 21st-century Goryeo celadon, which embodies a thousand years of history, in the heart of global cultural arts of New York. They hope the exhibition will serve as a meaningful gift to both local art collectors and Korean compatriots, igniting a sense of pride in Korean culture. After this initial presentation, the Kim’s are seeking a gallery to host a second exhibition from Sept. – Oct. 2023, before their show at the Harvard Museum in Boston in November. This collection of work ranges from $10,000- $250,000. Smaller works are available $800-$8,000. All are one of kind.
