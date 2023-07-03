WAM! The Wearable Art Museum is opening in Orange County
QUEEN - Emu Egg by Two Roses, zipper dress by Swinda Reichelt, Financial Times necklace by Kiwon Wang, courtesy of Sculpture To Wear, Photo by Rico Media, Styled by Lisa M. Berman
The only Cultural Institution on the West Coast dedicated to exhibiting and preserving wearable art, fashion, textiles, costumes, and studio jewelry.
“Lisa M. Berman is passionate about her artists and the place of jewelry in the world of art. She is our hope for the future of Art Jewelry”.”ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WAM! The Wearable ART Museum is launching in Orange County, CA! The Wearable ART Museum is the only non-profit cultural center on the west coast dedicated to wearable art, fashion, textiles, costumes, and studio jewelry. WAM serves a vital role in preserving and exhibiting the influential contributions that wearable art provides to world culture.
The Wearable ART Museum (WAM!) is raising its initial round of capital for programming and facility development. WAM! is reaching out to visionary individuals passionate about art to raise $1,000,000 for Phase 1 of The Wearable Art Museum. WAM! invites you to make art history and become a founding member of this vital project. You can support WAM! in many ways – donations, a loan, sponsorship, property/collection, and in-kind services are just a few. This unique cultural institution is seeking a location and has their eye on a space adjacent to the Civic Center near Fashion Island, Newport Beach. Corporate sponsorship and strategic alliances are in review.
WAM! 's programming includes exhibitions, educational outreach, lectures, and innovative purpose-driven community events, such as interactive experiences that encourage guests to "play with art" versus simply viewing it. Plans for the museum facility include a retail and online store providing a global marketplace for artists and collectors.
Lisa M. Berman, the owner of Sculpture To Wear / Berman Arts Agency, Laguna Beach, CA, is WAM's Founder and Executive Director. Ms. Berman has a 30-year successful track record as a pivotal driver of innovative arts programming nationally and internationally. Her love for the arts and infectious enthusiasm inspires connections and collaborations that get results. The Wearable Art Museum in Orange County is her legacy project where wearable art's past, present, and future will have a home and serve as an educational resource for artists and collectors worldwide. "It is my honor to propel my journey of Wearable Art and Sculpture To Wear further and bring this genre to a larger audience through WAM! My goal has always been to educate, question and inspire". LMB. https://artjewelryforum.org/interviews/fusing-art-and-business/
The Museum Board and Advisory Council is a dynamic group of professionals with deep experience in non-profit and arts organization management. They are a dedicated group focused on bringing the museum to fruition and sustaining it for generations.
• Vice-Chair: Jorden Segraves - Architect, O.C. USGBC
• Secretary: John Rose - Media Enterprises, Marketing Director Art Jewelry Forum, 2Roses Jewelry
• Legal Counsel: Marc Hankin - Hankin Patent Law, APC
• Treasurer: Betsey Potter - Governor, Television Academy Costume Designers
• Council Member: Max Alexander - Couture to the Max Fashion Designer (age 7)
• Council Member: Sherri Madison - HBO Couture Cardboard fashion designer, artist
• Council Member: Robert Lee Morris, 3-time Coty Award Winning jewelry designer, Founder ARTWEAR.
• Council Member: Uriel Saenz - Fashion Designer, Founder of U.S. Lifestyle Group
WAM has already accessioned the following collections of unrestricted and restricted funded gifts (with an estimated value of $500k)!
• Marc Cohen – Box Art Dreams, Archives of works from 1988- 2020
• Damasks - Donald Damask Fine Art photography, monoprints, textiles & Joan Damask fashion (restricted gift)
• Betsey Potter – Select items from her personal TV & Film Costume Collection.
• Sculpture to Wear - Items from the gallery & personal collection of Lisa M. Berman
• Myra Gassman – select items from her jewelry, textile, and sculpture collection.
• Gabrielle - Wearable Expressions Curator, Wearable Art collection, studio Jewelry
• 2Roses - Select items from the personal collection
• Swinda Reichelt - Select items from the personal collection
• Teri Brudnak - Select items from the personal collection
Get more information and become a WAM! Founding member by donating to the non-profit at www.wearableartmuseum.org.
