Injury Medicine Now Offers Orthopedic Surgery in Six SC Urgent Care Facilities
GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Blake Leche, a board certified pain medicine specialist with Injury Medicine, recently announced they are one of the first facilities in the Upstate to provide orthopedic surgery options within their six urgent care facilities.
“In recent years, the medical industry as a whole has seen a large uptick in one stop shop types of services from urgent care facilities,” shared Dr. Blake Leche of Injury Medicine. “We are incredibly proud to provide urgent care, chiropractic, orthopedic surgery, and other services at all six of our South Carolina locations.”
Dr. Leche continued by explaining that patients are seeking a simplified experience receiving treatment for complex injuries that may have traditionally required multiple visits to numerous specialists. This caused delays in care plans and ultimately reduced patient satisfaction.
“Let's say you were injured in a car accident or an incident at work,” added Dr. Leche at a recent press conference. “The last thing you want to do is receive conflicting treatments at multiple facilities and specialists. We simplify care plans by giving you one point of contact for the course of your injury.”
Injury Medicine’s initial orthopedic surgeries are discectomy and spinal fusion, although more treatments are planned for the future. Initial feedback from patients has been incredibly positive thus far and is ultimately driving growth into new South Carolina markets.
“We would love to have an Injury Medicine location in every city in the Carolinas,” commented Dr. Leche, “and we hope that it will eventually be a reality.”
About Injury Medicine
Injury Medicine is a comprehensive injury treatment center with an experienced team of Pain Management, Urgent Care, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurology, and Chiropractic Specialists. The practice has offices in Anderson, Camden, Easley, Greenville, Lexington, and Duncan and offers telemedicine visits plus same-day or next-day appointments.
Keith Koons
