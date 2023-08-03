The City of Atlantic City announces Summer Auction of 65 Real Estate Properties
Homes, Residential, and Commercial Building Lots Up for Auction on September 7th
This is the time to invest in Atlantic City.”ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Co. is pleased to announce the Auction of 65+/- properties assembled into 44+/- packages throughout Atlantic City. The properties will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, September7, 2023. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
— Mayor Marty Small, Sr
Atlantic City is undergoing a massive development boom and we invite you to be a part of it! With exciting new developments such as the Stockton University Expansion, Showboat Waterpark, Orange Loop Outdoor Entertainment Expansion, and more, the city is thriving, and the future looks bright.
“This is the time to invest in Atlantic City,” said Mayor Marty Small, Sr. “Don’t say I didn’t warn you, get in now while you still can, because the great City of Atlantic City is on the rise, and has been for some time. You don’t want to miss the boat on owning property in Atlantic City, and this auction is great opportunity to get ahead of the game.”
This auction marks the eighth in a series of successful auctions undertaken by the City, and it includes a diverse property list that will interest bidders with a wide range of uses. In addition to homes ready for renovation, twenty beach block lots in the southeast inlet, large lots in the resort commercial district and many lots ready for building. Whether you are interested in one, two, or several packages, this is your chance to invest in Atlantic City's future and maximize your return on investment.
“This is a great list of properties, we have something for everyone” said Bob Dann, COO and Auctioneer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “Beach block lots near the new waterpark, multi-lot development sites for developers and a bunch of homes ready for renovation.”
To learn more about this exciting opportunity, attend our auction information sessions on Tuesday, August 15th, between 12-2 pm at the City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Online auction bidding concludes on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 11 am. To receive a Property Information Package with how to bid, zoning, terms, and contract of sale, visit www.maxspann.com or call 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. Max Spann has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 125 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
