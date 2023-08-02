The Durand Foundation would like to welcome Kelli Brack as a new board member
The Durand Foundation would like to welcome Kelli Brack as a new board memberVOORHEES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Durand Foundation would like to welcome Kelli Brack as a new board member who will be integral at furthering community awareness and relationship development for Durand. With a strong personal background in working with individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities, Ms. Brack brings a passion for the mission and real world knowledge to the role.
“We are thrilled to have a person such as Ms. Brack on the Foundation Board,” say Durand Executive Director Ray Cristofoletti. “Not only does she have a powerful personal impact story but she has worked in the field of education and has devoted her life to helping those with disabilities.”
Ms. Brack certainly does have a strong history of community service; she has spent countless hours participating in the Special Olympics, doing Polar Plunges, and building up other small businesses through the Voorhees Small Business Administration as well as serving in the field of Special Education. Ms. Brack is a fervent advocate for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, always looking for ways to enhance the lives of people around her.
Rae Pastore, Durand’s Marketing Manager, is thrilled to have Ms. Brack join the Foundation. “I have had the distinct pleasure of knowing Ms. Brack for a number of years. Always the consummate professional with a heart of gold, I very much look forward to working alongside of her as we continue to raise community awareness and identify development opportunities within the philanthropic culture of South Jersey for Durand. We are very lucky to have such a passionate, intelligent and driven advocate on the Foundation board.”
As a financial advisor for Edward Jones, Ms. Brack is often approached by those looking to resource plan for their children with special needs. Ms. Brack takes great comfort in knowing that she is helping others successfully plan for the future while living in the now. The Durand Foundation is looking forward to hearing her ideas and seeing how her extensive qualifications can assist Durand today and as we look forward to tomorrow.
The Durand Foundation is a 501c3 which provides funding and support Durand, Inc, an organization which provides learning opportunities to those with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Mindie Barnett
MB and Associates Public Relations
+1 609-923-1639
email us here