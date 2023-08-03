Irving-based Retailer, Shoebacca, Donates $275,000 in Shoes and Clothing to South Dallas Residents in Need
Irving-based Retailer, Shoebacca, Donates $275,000 Worth of Shoes and Clothing to South Dallas Residents in Need at the Dream Center Back to School Event.
Shoebacca has been an incredible partner of ours and the communities we serve. Supplying new shoes & clothing for the children gives them a boost of confidence! We are so grateful for this gift!”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week the New Dallas Based Dream Center will partner with local online retailer Shoebacca to bring over 1,000 pairs of new shoes and 6,500 apparel items for children in need during the Dream Center’s Back to School Event for South Dallas residents in need.
— Kacie Kintz, Dream Center Dallas Director
“Since we were founded, our company’s sole mission has always been to help our local communities and it remains our number one priority. We have loved working with the Dream Center over the years and are honored to be able to help, especially during Back to School when these families need the most assistance. We are so grateful to have this wonderful organization in our hometown.”- Ryan Schlachter, President, Shoebacca.com
Los Angeles born Dream Center is an organization that helps underprivileged communities with everyday resources such as food, clothing, hotline services, crisis services, pregnancy management and more. The Dallas chapter recently purchased the Old Gospel Lighthouse in South Dallas and is currently raising funds for its 9-million-dollar renovation to be able to offer permanent resources for the area and its residents. The center is slated to open its doors in the Fall of 2024.
In partnership with several other local sponsors, the Dream Center’s Back to School Event will take place on August 5th at 10am in the parking lot of the Dallas community center. The event will give families the opportunity to attend and enjoy carnival games, food trucks and more while also stocking up on supplies such as backpacks, food, school supplies and shoes from Shoebacca.com.
“Shoebacca has been an incredible partner of Dream Center Dallas and the communities we serve. Families are struggling to make ends meet every single day while carrying the burden of getting their children ready for a new school year and lacking the resources to do so. Supplying new shoes and clothing for so many children will give them a boost of confidence and hope - we believe that when people have hope they can do ANYTHING. We are so grateful for this generous gift to our community!” - Kacie Kintz, Dream Center Dallas Director
About Dallas Dream Center:
The Dream Center is located in the heart of Dallas’ inner-city Oak Cliff community. We have been building relationships with people in the Oak Cliff and surrounding communities through our adopt-a-block and monthly grocery drive-thru events. It is incredible to see the life-changing impact the Dream Center is having. Over the last year, we have distributed tens of thousands of free meals, thousands of household items and seen hundreds of people give their lives to Jesus.
The mission of the Dream Center is to connect people to a community of support by providing free resources and services that address immediate and long-term needs in the areas of homelessness, hunger, poverty, addiction, abuse, education, and human trafficking.
For more information regarding Dream Center Dallas please contact info@dreamcenterdallas.com or visit https://www.dreamcenterdallas.com/
About Shoebacca:
Founded in 2002 on the principals of philanthropy and community, Shoebacca is a Texas based family-owned private company that offers one of the largest assortments of footwear and apparel in the industry.
Located in Irving, Texas, our 250,000 square warehouse houses over 25,000 of the latest shoes, apparel and accessories from some of the world’s top brands such as Puma, Steve Madden, Skechers, TOMS, New Balance and more.
For more information about Shoebacca or to reach out, please contact marketing@shoebacca.com.
Cassie Pekar
Shoebacca
+1 972-839-0564
cassiep@shoebacca.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok