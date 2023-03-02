Shoebacca and the Junior League of Dallas Launch Growth Mindset Initiative “Shoebacca School Ties”
Each year Shoebacca will visit a school and teach students to tie their shoes as well as provide a donation so each child will have new shoes to practice with!
Shoebacca’s new School Ties program encourages today’s youth to love challenges, be intrigued by mistakes, enjoy the effort, and keep on learning while building a targeted growth mindset.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 4th, Irving-based Shoebacca in partnership with Junior League of Dallas, will launch its new growth mindset initiative, the Shoebacca School Ties program, at Umphrey Lee Elementary School in Dallas, TX. As part of the initiative, each year, Shoebacca will select a school within its community to visit and teach them to tie their shoes as well as provide a generous donation to the student body so each child will have a brand-new pair of shoes to practice with.
A growth mindset is the belief that intelligence is learned rather than fixed intelligence. A person is not born as either “smart” or “dumb”. Students with growth-oriented mindsets understand that setbacks are a necessary part of the process and tend to “bounce back” compared to those with a fixed mindset. There is a substantial amount of research showing a growth mindset has a positive effect on motivation, academic performance, and financial success.
“Tying our shoes is an important life skill that is learned. You try many times before you finally succeed which fosters development of a growth mindset. Shoebacca’s School Ties program encourages today’s youth to love challenges, be intrigued by mistakes, enjoy the effort, and keep on learning,” said Jill Hogg, Junior League Member and Head of Customer Experience at Shoebacca.
The Shoebacca School Ties mission is to help children build confidence in their ability to learn by helping them learn a new, yet simple skill, tying their shoelaces. Each child is encouraged to learn to tie their shoelaces through practice and perseverance. With this in mind, representatives from the Junior League of Dallas and Shoebacca will visit Umphrey Lee Elementary to personally teach kindergartners how to tie their shoes and donate over $6,000 worth of athletic shoes to its student body.
About Umphrey Lee Elementary School: Located in Dallas, the Umphrey Lee Elementary School strives to create a unique community and culture for their campus and believes each child is unique and will benefit from the family unit called houses. Collectively, these houses cultivate and empower their children with character traits, college awareness and habits of mind. Their goal is for students to discover his or her individuality and work alongside with them to maximize it with other like-minded students in their house.
About Junior League of Dallas: The Junior League of Dallas is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The league is affiliated with the Association of Junior Leagues International, as one of over 290 member Leagues in the United States, Canada, Mexico and England.
About Shoebacca: Shoebacca is a full-scale online retail footwear and apparel company dedicated to helping customers and their families lead active, healthy lifestyles. The company started from humble beginnings when two community-minded brothers named Marc and Robert Schlachter started selling used name-brand athletic shoes to underprivileged families at local neighborhood markets. Along with those early grass-roots efforts, the company heritage has an even larger scale history of giving back, having shipped truckloads of shoes to third-world countries where the need was greatest.
