State Arts Council opens arts and cultural grant applications

Providence, RI—The R.I. State Council on the Arts announced today that applications are now open for grants to arts and culture organizations, folk and individual artists, and arts educators.

The deadline for Folk Arts Apprenticeships and Fellowships is on Friday, Sept. 15. The deadline for grants for arts educators, organizations and individual artists is on Monday, Oct. 2.

To assist in the application process and meet the Monday, Oct. 2, deadline, Arts Council staff members have scheduled virtual workshops and office hours throughout August and September. The online meetings will focus on best practices as well as help with budget planning. First time applicants are encouraged to attend and apply.

Upcoming Workshops:

The first Grant Workshop will be virtual on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m.-noon.

The second one will be in person on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m., at the South Providence Library, 441 Prairie St., Providence.

The following grants are now accepting applications:

--Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeships are designed to foster artistic skills between a mentor and an apprentice. The program creates an opportunity specifically for individuals who share a common cultural heritage. Deadline: Friday, Sept. 15.

--Folk and Traditional Arts Fellowships support individual artists who demonstrate the highest level of skill and accomplishments in their craft. Deadline: Friday, Sept. 15.

--Project Grants in Education offer support to schools, non-profit organizations, arts educators and teaching artists. Recipients engage students in rich and meaningful artistic experiences in dedicated learning environments. Deadline: Monday, Oct. 2.

--Project Grants for Organizations provide up to $3,000 in support of arts and culture projects that are relevant and meaningful to R.I. communities. Deadline: Monday, Oct. 2.

--Community Engaged Project Grants offer funding of up to $3,000 for artists or groups of artists to create arts and culture projects that are directly and actively engaged Rhode Island residents. Deadline: Monday, Oct. 2.

--Make Art Grant provides grants of up to $3,000 for artists or groups of artists to create or continue specific artwork in any discipline. Projects have specific goals, although completion and public showing of the art is not required. Deadline: Monday, Oct. 2.