Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close the Singleton Street Bridge in Woonsocket for Rehabilitation

RHODE ISLAND, May 19 - Starting on Friday night, June 5, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close the Singleton Street Bridge in Woonsocket for its rehabilitation. The bridge carries a low volume of local traffic on Singleton Street over the Blackstone River, in the northern part of the city close to the Massachusetts state line. It will be closed until early fall, then closed again for several months in 2027 to finish the rehabilitation work.

During the closure, traffic south of Singleton Street can detour using River Street to Blackstone Street to Harris Avenue. North of Singleton Street, drivers can use Canal Street across the Massachusetts line, then St. Paul Street to Main Street to return to the other end of Singleton Street in Rhode Island. The travel time for either detour is about 3 minutes. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

Trucks will be directed to follow a longer detour using Main Street in Blackstone and Millville, Mass., then Central Street back into Rhode Island then Victory Highway toward Woonsocket. The travel time for the truck detour is about 15 minutes.

During the closures, RIDOT will rehabilitate the bridge, preserving its steel truss design. The Singleton Street Bridge and the nearby River Street Bridge are part of the same $19.1 million project and are owned by the City of Woonsocket.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Singleton Street Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.