Cookie Co. Plans for Record Growth

From their Cookie HQ, the family-founded Cookie Co. today announced a recipe for record growth in Q3 and Q4. Based on intense interest from prospective franchisees, Cookie Co. plans to open as many as fifteen additional locations in 2023. Co-founder Elise Thomas said this boom would nearly double the number of locations across the country.
Defying every trend, the first Cookie Co. location opened during the pandemic shutdowns in August 2020 in Redlands, California. Today they proudly bake their famous cookies in twenty stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington. “We started all this because we believe a vibrant community is built on shared experiences and the joy of being together,” Thomas said.
Thomas also insisted that no matter how many stores they open, Cookie Co. will be committed to that simple vision. “We will always gather people in comfortable spaces where they share meaningful conversation, lift one another up, and devour the most delicious cookies they’ve ever tasted.”
Despite their rapid-rise and fervent following, Cookie Co. believes their success is about much more than cookies. “We’re serious about our mission,” Thomas said. “I like to remind our team that we’re interested in much more than baking. We’re also committed to building. We want to build communities, support families, and provide that special gathering place for our customers.”
Thomas explained that they want to be more than just the spot you come for your favorite cookie. “We want to be the place you gather with friends and family.” Thomas added that since their first chocolate chip cookie came out of the oven, they’ve envisioned becoming the go-to local cookie shop at the heart of each new market. “We believe each location can become a symbol of happiness, comfort, and hope. We’re truly committed to investing in communities and thriving together.”
Through a demonstrated combination of handcrafted excellence, innovative flavors, and exceptional customer service, Cookie Co. has quickly won the hearts of cookie enthusiasts in every community it serves. Customers often comment on the unmistakable aroma of freshly baked cookies and the unique, energetic atmosphere within each store. “We are laser focused on what matters most,” Thomas said. “We will always provide an unparalleled experience of bringing people together and making lasting connections.”
From their classic chocolate chip to creative, seasonal flavors, Cookie Co. ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Thomas described how each cookie is baked from scratch with love, care, and the finest ingredients, ensuring exceptional taste and quality with every bite. “As Cookie Co. continues to grow,” Thomas concluded, “we’ll expand our cookie footprint and deliver that promise of spreading joy — one community and one cookie at a time.”
