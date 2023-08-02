-MEDIA ADVISORY

ILLINOIS, August 2 - PRESS PREVIEW DAY





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II and Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark will hold Press Preview Day on Thursday, August 3 to highlight some of the new features for the 2023 Illinois State Fair.





Members of the media are invited to attend a briefing that will take place at the Illinois Department of Agriculture Tent on the state fairgrounds, located near the intersection of Central Avenue and Main Street. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. Following the program members of the media are encouraged to take an Ag Tour.









What: Press Preview Day





When: Thursday, August 3

11:00 a.m.

Where: Ag Tent

Central Avenue/Main Street

State Fairgrounds