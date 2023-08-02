Agape Behavioral Healthcare Announces New Facility in Florida
New Addiction and Mental Health Facility Arrives in St. Lucie County
We are excited to be part of the community and look forward to helping individuals on their path to recovery”FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a passion for providing exceptional care and support to those in need, Agape Behavioral Healthcare has become a recognized leader in the field of mental health and addiction treatment. Their commitment to fostering a nurturing and compassionate environment is unmatched, and they are thrilled to announce the grand opening of their brand-new Fort Pierce location, Agape Behavioral Center.
Agape Behavioral Center has assembled a team of skilled mental health professionals who specialize in treating a wide range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more.
With a range of inpatient treatment services from individual and group therapy to medical care and holistic wellness, Agape Behavioral Center provides a structured approach to mental wellness.
Agape Behavioral believes in treating more than just the symptoms, but the person as a whole. With a holistic approach, they strive to understand each individual's unique struggles and tailor their treatments accordingly. Their team of experts will work hand in hand with each patient, crafting a personalized treatment plan that meets their specific needs and goals. Through therapy, counseling, medication management, and a range of other evidence-based treatments, this program guides patients toward a well-managed and fulfilling future.
Most major health insurance plans including Tricare with specialty military and veteran-centered programming are accepted. In addition, Agape offers various support groups, workshops, and educational programs to empower not only their patients but also their families and loved ones. Together, they strive towards a world where mental health is destigmatized, and everyone can find the support they need.
