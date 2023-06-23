Get The Care Needed: Agape Behavioral Healthcare Now Treating Patients Who Have Humana
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Centers Available to Policy HoldersFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At Agape Behavioral Healthcare, it is believed that everyone should have access to quality mental health care. That's why they are proud to announce that we now accept Humana health insurance policies, so that more people can get the care they need.
Agape Behavioral Healthcare is an organization that specializes in providing quality mental health care to individuals and families in the community. We understand that sometimes life can be difficult, and that it can be hard to reach out for help. That is why they are here to provide the patients with the support and resources they need to get through tough times.
At Agape, we offer a wide range of services, from drug and alcohol detox, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient services for addiction and mental health. We also provide case management services to ensure that their patients are getting the care they need, assistance with legal problems, medication and after care coordination. We are dedicated to providing the best care possible to their patients, and we strive to ensure that everyone has access to the care they need.
Now those with Humana health insurance, can access a variety of substance use disorder and mental health services. Agape Behavioral Healthcare's therapists are trained in a variety of therapeutic modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, and trauma-informed therapy. We understand that each individual is unique, and that everyone's needs are different. That is why Agape strives to provide tailored therapy services that are tailored to each individual's needs.
If you are in need of mental health care or drug detox services, please don't hesitate to reach out to Agape. Call (844) 616-0062 to schedule an appointment, or visit the Agape Behavioral Healthcare website at www.agapebhc.com to learn more about services.
