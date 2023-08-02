Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / DUI #4 and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 23B1005194

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Guillaume

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#:(802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: August 2nd, 2023, at approximately 9:36 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Weathersfield, VT

 

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence #4 and Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Ronald Gallant

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Windsor, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/2/2023, at approximately 9:36 AM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Weathersfield Center Road in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene and the operator, identified as 65-year-old Ronald Gallant, was transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital. Further investigation showed signs of impairment. Gallant was given a criminal citation for suspicion of driving under the influence and Criminal DLS. Gallant was released to Mt. Ascutney Hospital staff and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on September 26th, 2023, at 8:00 AM to answer to the above charges.

 

*Please note that court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/23 at 8:00 AM

COURT: Windsor County

MUG SHOT: No

 

