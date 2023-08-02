Kahlia Harper Appointed as Executive Director for McFarlan Charitable Corporation - Flint, Michigan
Everyone at MCC and PVM looks forward to the experience, passion and leadership that Kahlia is bringing to her position.”FLINT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- McFarlan Charitable Corporation - MCC (Flint, MI) and Presbyterian Villages of Michigan - PVM (Southfield, MI) are pleased to announce the appointment of Kahlia Harper to serve as the Executive Director of McFarlan Villages in Flint, Michigan effective August 2, 2023. By virtue of this appointment, she will also be joining the PVM Executive Team.
MCC Board Chairperson, Kathryn Boles, stated that "This is wonderful! I can't wait to work with her. I believe that she will be great for McFarlan, PVM and the community!" PVM President & CEO, Roger Myers, stated that "Everyone at MCC and PVM looks forward to the experience, passion and leadership that Kahlia is bringing to her position."
Kahlia Harper comes to this executive leadership position with extensive prior experience in affordable housing. Most recently she served as the Interim Executive Director of the Dearborn Housing Commission and the Deputy Director of Economic and Community Development/Housing for the City of Dearborn. She held multiple previous positions with the Flint Housing Commission and Metro Community Development.
Kahlia Harper received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Social Work/Substance Abuse from the University of Michigan - Flint and an Associate Degree in Human Services from Mott Community College. She also holds numerous professional certifications related to affordable housing. Community service and engagement has included the Rotary Club of Greater Flint Sunrise, Habitat for Humanity (Genesee County) and M.E.O.W. A lifelong resident of Flint, Michigan, Ms. Harper has expressed her tremendous enthusiasm on beginning this important new executive leadership role with McFarlan and PVM. She stated "I am very excited to join the team at McFarlan, as well as the PVM Executive Team. I look forward to working with community stakeholders to improve the affordable housing landscape for the seniors in our community".
