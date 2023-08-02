Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Atticks to Kick Off  “Farmers Market Week” in Baltimore 

August 2, 2023

Secretary to Visit Baltimore Farmers’ Market on August 6

BALTIMORE, MD (August 2, 2023) – It’s peak season for fresh, local produce in the state and a perfect time to celebrate national Farmers Market Week. Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks will visit the Baltimore Farmers’ Market located under the Jones Fall Expressway on August 6, presenting the organizers with a proclamation from Governor Wes Moore and a secretary’s citation to celebrate the invaluable services farmers markets provide.

“The department is pleased to celebrate all of our farmers across the state highlighting the importance of attending and purchasing from farmers markets,” said Secretary Atticks. “The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is an important driver of the community, giving residents of Baltimore and beyond direct access to fresh Maryland produce, meat and locally made goods.”

In addition to dozens of booths showcasing locally grown food and locally crafted wares, this year’s kick-off will also include a chef throwdown starting at 9 a.m.

Competing chefs are asked to exclusively use Maryland products in a vegetarian dish. Secretary Atticks, popular Chesapeake food enthusiast and chef John Shields, and WYPR/Maryland Public Television foodie Al Spoler, will judge the creations. The competition promises the winner a vegetarian Golden Ticket to the World Food Championships in Dallas, Texas. The competition is sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Agriculture More details can be found at marylandrestaurants.com.

It is important that all Marylanders have access to farmers markets, especially underserved and aging populations. ​​

The Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a United States Department of Agriculture-funded nutrition grant program that is administered by the Maryland Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Aging. The USDA provides grants to state agencies that assist low-income participants who receive Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and senior citizens with low income. Benefits can be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs, and honey (for seniors only) at Maryland farmers markets. More than 150 farmers participate in the program and 104 farmers markets in the state feature at least one participating farmer. In 2022, $358,435 was spent by WIC recipients with farmers through this program. Seniors used $162,083 of this benefit with Maryland farmers.

In addition to the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, the Maryland Market Money program is another way to utilize additional benefits at farmers markets across the state. The program removes economic barriers for Marylanders experiencing food insecurity by providing a dollar-for-dollar match for purchases made using federal nutrition benefits at participating Maryland farmers markets, farm stands, and farms that offer community supported agriculture (CSAs) . For example, the Baltimore Farmers’ Market offers a matching cap of $30 per customer per day.

“We have seen and heard a lot of positive feedback from the community about this program,” said program director Karen Fedor. “We are continuing to push communication to all populations to utilize these benefits as it impacts not just residents, but also our farmers.”

The Baltimore Farmers’ Market is produced and managed by Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, a non-profit organization that supports and promotes arts and culture for the benefit of all people in Baltimore and runs every Sunday April through December from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

