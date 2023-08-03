MSUFCU, Larky and Trellance Come Together to Deliver Precision Data-Driven Member Engagement
Larky and Trellance Empower MSUFCU with AI-Driven Segmentation and Targeting to Achieve Significant Improvements in Account Holder EngagementANN ARBOR, MI, US, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, is proud to announce its recent collaboration with Trellance, a leading technology partner for credit unions, and MSUFCU. Their joint effort brought a unique, data-centric solution that leveraged enhanced AI driven segmentation and targeting for MSUFCU.
By leveraging the power of Trellance's Next Best Product AI, one of the 6 AI driven predictive model offered by Trellance, on the Larky nudge® platform, MSUFCU can design and execute more engaging campaigns that result in higher tap rates and increased member engagement.
"Trellance is committed to providing credit unions with the essential data driven insights they need to succeed. Collaboration between Trellance and Larky allowed MSUFCU to get the right product in front of the right people at the right time. Trellance’s objective is to take the guesswork out of the development of marketing campaigns. Integration with players like Larky offering powerful, personalized messaging is a key capability to address the “last mile” and increase the campaign conversion rate" said Paolo Teotino, Chief Product Officer at Trellance.
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) has already experienced substantial success from this collaboration. According to Ami Iceman, Chief Research and Digital Experience Officer at MSUFCU, "The data from Trellance, leveraged through the Larky platform, has significantly enhanced our ability to connect with our members. Using both these tools has allowed us to further improve our results and tailor our messaging to reach the right person at the right time."
This collaboration exemplifies Larky's commitment to building a seamless ecosystem with technology providers, enabling all Larky clients to access powerful data that enhances their engagement strategies.
To learn more about Larky and the enhanced solutions provided through its collaboration with tech providers, visit https://nudge.larky.com.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About MSUFCU
Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 12 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan; has 23 branches; nearly 350,000 members; over $7.45 billion in assets; and more than 1,100 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.
About Trellance
Trellance is a credit union cooperative and leading technology partner for credit unions, delivering innovative technology solutions to help credit unions achieve more. With a comprehensive suite of analytics, cloud and talent solutions, the Trellance team ensures credit unions increase efficiency, manage risk, and improve member experience. As a tech partner, Trellance ensures that credit unions have access to the latest generation of fintech solutions, filled with powerful tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Learn more at Trellance.com.
Jamie Reoch
Larky
+1 248-346-6248
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn