The Tolan Group Completes CEO Search for CenExel Clinical Research
Appoints Stuart Goldblatt, Accomplished Operational and Business LeaderSAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tolan Group, a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 executive search firm, completed its search for a new CEO for CenExel Clinical Research. Stuart Goldblatt is the new CEO and joins CenExcel after a career spanning over two decades in operational effectiveness, strategic planning, and organizational leadership. Goldblatt brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to drive CenExel's strategic growth and innovation.
Prior to joining CenExel, Goldblatt served as the President and CEO of Cliantha Research North America, a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) and a leading provider of early development clinical research services. In his role, he developed strategies, goals, and operating budgets, overseeing finances, annual business plans, and customer relationships. Before Cliantha Research, Goldblatt held the position of VP & Chief of Staff for Organizational Effectiveness at Covance (LabCorp), a contract research organization (CRO) providing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
Goldblatt's strategic planning and operational execution expertise have resulted in significant achievements throughout his career. At LabCorp, he implemented operational and cost management initiatives and successfully led the migration and integration of three disparate offices into a combined, fully integrated campus.
Throughout his career, Goldblatt has held executive leadership roles at Quintiles, a prominent contract research organization (IQVIA), where he made substantial contributions to sales growth, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency. His achievements included operational and sales process improvement, increased win rates, employee mentoring, leadership training, and revenue generation programs. He led the creation of a global command center to improve operational and sales performance.
As the new CEO of CenExel, Goldblatt will leverage his extensive experience and expertise to accelerate the company's growth trajectory, expand its footprint, and enhance operational efficiencies. He will lead the development and execution of strategic initiatives, fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence to ensure CenExel's continued success as a leader in clinical research.
"We are thrilled to complete the placement of Stuart Goldblatt as the new CEO of CenExel," said Tim Russell, Managing Partner of The Tolan Group. "His exceptional leadership skills, operational effectiveness expertise, and strong business acumen make him the ideal executive to lead CenExel into the future. "I am excited to lead the team at CenExcel," said Mr. Goldblatt. Goldblatt's appointment marks an exciting chapter in CenExel's history, as the company remains committed to its core values of integrity, scientific rigor, and patient-centricity.
The Tolan Group (TTG), a Hunt Scanlon Top 40 Healthcare Executive Search Firm, executed this search assignment. Kaye Johnson, Managing Partner, and Hailey Brandvold, Senior Search Consultant, led the search efforts for TTG.
Tim Tolan
The Tolan Group
+1 904-875-4787
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn