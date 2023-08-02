Cicone Prince of Alabama, USA Receives Global Award at International Event in Nairobi, Kenya
Mr. Cicone Prince of Mobile, Alabama- USA speaking at the 2023 Live Your Best Life Nairobi Conference in Nairobi, Kenya
No one else is coming, God sent you.”NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The iChange Nations™ Builders In Action Legacy Award is presented to individuals globally who have tirelessly worked to better the lives of other individuals. They have sacrificed their time and resources creating a shift in society allowing those that they serve to realize a future with untold possibilities.
— Mr. Cicone Prince
Mr. Cicone Prince was nominated for this award by Dr. Traci Ward of the United States.
Mr. Prince has a passion for helping people see themselves in a better space. His concern for the human condition and his love for people from all walks of life is evident in his presentation, delivery and follow up with all of those he has been called to serve. Mr. Prince’s impact can be seen in some of the following accomplishments:
- Impacted countless people in North America, South America and on the Continent of Africa
- Encouraging thousands through his video post, podcast episode, livestreams and in person keynotes, workshops and panel discussions
- Mentored at risk youth through service at his local church
- Coaching and inspiration average individuals who need reminding that they can do extraordinary things
- Served countless individuals through his leadership initiatives to better connect, develop and deploy deaders that will make a difference for years to come
- Delivered 50+ keynote addresses to numerous individuals to help reassure them of their personal worth to their families and communities
- Authored 6 books focusing on personal development and leadership development
- Hosted 6 Summits, that impacted in-person and virtual viewers all over the world
- Assisted numerous individuals by writing, producing, editing and distributing a syndicated television show airing in Atlanta, GA and Orlando, FL with a focus on personal development and leadership development
- With the help of his wife, Yolanda Prince, he has raised 5 children and has helped three obtain higher education. Mr. Prince hopes that his legacy will be cemented by his passion for people and his success as an entrepreneur. His consistency with delivering his life changing message comes from his commitment to living out the mantra of Luke 12:48, “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required: and to whom men have committed much, of him they will ask the more.”
While in Kenya Mr. Prince went on safari in the Maasai Mara, visited the Nunguni Village in Makueni County and participated in several events. What stood out most was his visit to Parliament. Meeting members of Parliament gave Mr. Prince a new perspective on what it takes to run a country. Sharing his knowledge on leadership and personal development provided members of Parliament with a resource for future initiatives to address the country’s growing needs.
Mr. Cicone Prince was a featured speaker at the Live Your Best Life Nairobi 2023 personal and professional empowerment event. Mr. Prince’s message to the audience was, “You Are Blessed To Be A Blessing!” He reminded them that with great power comes great responsibility. To account for the place and position that you have in life but not recognize how your position provides influence and impact to other is a grave oversight. He also explained that we all can make the world a better place but we need to see that, as he put it; “No one else is coming, God sent you.”
It was at this event that he was presented the iChange Nations™ Builders In Action Legacy Award by ICN Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West.
iChange Nations™ (ICN) is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively. According to ICN founder World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world.
iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally.
Mr. Cicone Prince is now in the company of other world figures that the iChange Nations™ organization has awarded. Some of the awardees include:
President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country.
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda:
Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an
ever-present battle for the health of their people.
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka:
Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi:
Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria:
Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
World Renowned Speaker Mr. Les Brown of the USA
Honored for being the voice of inspiration and motivation to multiple generations.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique:
Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as
bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia:
Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador:
Honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia:
Honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
