RoverPass and Hipcamp Integrate to Offer Seamless RV Campsite Booking Experiences
We believe that this integration of our two platforms will change the outdoor industry for the better, benefitting both campgrounds and campers all across the country.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RoverPass, an online marketplace for RV parks and campgrounds, has announced an integration with Hipcamp, a platform for discovering and booking campsites. This partnership is set to revolutionize the outdoor hospitality landscape, with both RoverPass and Hipcamp platforms taken to new heights along the way.
— Ravi Parikh, RoverPass CEO
“We are incredibly excited to announce this partnership with Hipcamp,” said Ravi Parikh, RoverPass’ CEO. “We believe that this integration of our two platforms will change the outdoor industry for the better, benefitting both campgrounds and campers all across the country.”
For campgrounds, this integration effectively expands their reach to the entire communities of RoverPass and Hipcamp combined. This means more guests, more bookings, and more revenue without any extra effort. The integration includes seamless syncing of listings across both of the platforms within one convenient dashboard.
“Demand for beautiful, affordable RV campsites has long outpaced supply,” said Kristen Vasan, head of partnerships at Hipcamp. “We’re thrilled to make it more simple for RVers to discover and book the perfect campsite at a moment’s notice through this integration with RoverPass. This partnership means more options for campers across both of our platforms, and ultimately will lead to more time outside - which we believe is essential for human health and happiness.”
The 7 million Hipcampers who had been using the platform to search and book RV campsite stays will now have access to RoverPass’ 845 campgrounds and 20,000+ sites, allowing for an easier and more comprehensive way to enjoy unforgettable outdoor experiences.
About RoverPass
RoverPass officially launched in 2016 with the goal of elevating the outdoor industry by connecting campers with RV parks and campsites across North America, simultaneously providing campgrounds with technological tools to better manage bookings and grow revenue.
About Hipcamp
Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is an outdoor tech leader that opens access to some of the world's most beautiful private land to create new places for people to camp. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp helps protect habitat and the biodiversity it supports. The fully remote company operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and to date has helped people spend more than 7 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp; farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.
