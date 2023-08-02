Pelosi Statement Marking One Year Since Historic Visit to Taiwan

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking one year since she led an historic Congressional delegation to Taiwan:

“One year ago, our Congressional delegation’s arrival in Taiwan sent an unequivocal message to the world: America stands with Taiwan as it defends itself and its freedom. Our consequential visit to Taiwan did not represent a change in our one China policy, but it did honor the unwavering commitment America has made to Taiwan: grounded in mutual security, shared values and economic success.

“The response to our visit that I have received from around the world has been very positive. And in the year since, many additional engagements with Taiwan – including visits from Members of Congress from the House and the Senate and from both parties – have further deepened bilateral ties. Important among our engagement was the historic visit to the United States by President Tsai, where she was fittingly received by the Speaker of the House and a bipartisan Congressional delegation at the Reagan Library.

“Solidarity with the people of Taiwan is as important as ever, as our world faces a stark choice between democracy and autocracy. Beijing’s continued aggression against Taiwan is cowardly and cannot be met with silence. Make no mistake: America’s commitment to freedom and human rights – in Taiwan and around the world – remains formidable.”