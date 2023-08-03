Clean Energy Investments For All: Energy Shares Launches Its Crowdfunding Platform
Aiming To Accelerate and Scale Renewable Energy Production in the US, Energy Shares Opens Up Investment Opportunities for InvestorsPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Shares, a FINRA registered broker dealer, is launching its equity crowdfunding platform for utility-scale and distributed-generation (DG) renewable energy projects in the US. The platform provides new opportunities for both investors and project developers. On one side of the marketplace there are project developers looking for development capital. On the other side are retail investors, both accredited and non-accredited, who are enabled by the Energy Shares platform to invest directly and own equity in these new renewable energy development projects. Through the marketplace-style layout, retail investors can easily scroll through detailed project cards to learn about and assess projects, then choose which ones they would like to invest in.
There is a push for more renewable energy in the US that is being driven by several factors, such as growing electricity needs, utilities continuing to use fossil fuel sources to produce electricity, and the negative impact on the climate that comes from non-renewable energy production. In order to transition energy sources to more renewables and less fossil fuels, it is crucial to enable new development stage projects now, as it can take several years of preparation, or development, before a clean energy project begins producing electricity. Enabling pre-construction, development stage projects can help ensure that the utility-scale infrastructure is in place to meet the increasing demand for electricity in the US.
By connecting investors with developers through crowdfunding, Energy Shares aims to democratize clean energy investments and help accelerate the transition to renewable energy in the US. “We saw a gap in the way project developers are able to obtain development capital,” said Daniel Kim, Energy Shares CEO and Managing Director at Solariant Capital, the parent company of Energy Shares. “In order to scale and accelerate the renewable energy transition, there needed to be a way to give the investing public access to these projects and enable direct ownership.”
The Energy Shares crowdfunding platform creates more access to development capital for developers and gives retail investors a new opportunity to directly invest in the country’s infrastructure. Those who invest in renewable energy projects through the Energy Shares platform can also potentially benefit from the diversification that clean energy investments would add to their portfolios.
Energy Shares’ parent company, Solariant Capital, is a global renewable energy developer with over a decade of experience. At Energy Shares, Solariant Capital performs due diligence on prospective projects, and acts as project manager to non-affiliated projects listed on the crowdfunding platform.
About Energy Shares
Energy Shares, a FINRA-registered broker dealer, is an equity crowdfunding platform focused on investments in utility-scale renewable energy projects in the US. Energy Shares’ mission is to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the US by democratizing renewable energy investments.
About Solariant Capital
Solariant Capital is a global renewable energy development and investment company headquartered in Pasadena, California along with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, and Manila. Founded in 2012, Solariant Capital has been actively developing and investing in utility-scale renewable energy power plants and related energy fuel projects.
Disclosure
"Energy Shares, LLC ("Energy Shares"), its directors, officers, employees, representatives, affiliates or agents do not provide business, investment, tax, or legal advice. No communication contained herein should be construed as a recommendation to purchase any security and content published are for informational purposes only. Energy Shares, it's affiliates, and employees makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or any information contained in this communication and any liability therefore is expressly disclaimed. Any investments referred to on the podcast by Energy Shares employees and affiliates are privately held securities that are being offered via private placement. These securities are a high risk investment, not publicly traded, highly illiquid, speculative, and an investor could experience an entire loss of their investment. These private securities are not suitable for all investors and there is no guarantee an investment will be profitable or that there will ever be an exit strategy or an opportunity to liquidate the investment. When making an investment decision, investors must make their own determination and rely on their due diligence and examination of the issuer, the investment offering documents, and the terms of the offering. Energy Shares is a FINRA l SIPC member.
