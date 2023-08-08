New Solar Farm Project By Developer Solariant Capital to Bring Clean Energy to Roughly 15,000 Florida Homes
More Utility-Scale Clean Power Coming to the Florida Electrical Grid Continues to Help Accelerate the Transition to Renewable EnergyPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global energy development firm, Solariant Capital, has a new utility-scale solar energy project under development in Florida. Located in Bradford County, the project is called New River Solar, named as an ode to the county’s historic moniker. The New River Solar project will provide 74.9 megawatts of clean energy to the area using both solar technology and lithium-ion battery energy storage. Construction of the project is expected to commence in the final quarter of 2024.
Solariant affiliate New River Solar, LLC has a crowdfunding offering available for potential investors to help fund the project’s development through investments. “We are thrilled to have retail investors participate in our New River solar farm project to support our goal in helping to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the US,” said Kevin Kohlstedt, Head of U.S. Renewables Development, from New River Solar.
“We are excited that the crowdfunding offering is finally live and that this new investment opportunity is available for investors,” said Daniel Kim, Managing Director at Solariant Capital. The project offering is available to view at newriverinvest.com.
The addition of the New River Solar plant to Florida’s electrical grid will provide clean energy that benefits all consumers by adding power supply and stabilizing power prices. The inclusion of battery storage with solar technology helps with resiliency during supply and demand disruptions, such as severe weather events. There is also opportunity for job creation across various sectors with the buildout of the solar project. Other expected local benefits of this project, once operational, include approximately $26 million to the local economy and an estimated offset of 159,000 tons of CO2.
Solariant Capital has over a decade of experience in developing utility-scale renewable energy plants in Asia. Solariant also has more than 14 projects in development in the southwest and southeast United States.
Visit newriverinvest.com to learn more about the New River Solar project.
About Solariant Capital
Solariant Capital is a global renewable energy development and investment company headquartered in Pasadena, California along with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, and Manila. Founded in 2012, Solariant Capital, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lumino Capital, has been actively developing and investing in renewable energy power plants and related energy fuel projects.
About Energy Shares
Energy Shares, LLC (Energy Shares), a FINRA registered broker dealer, is a subsidiary of Solariant Capital and an affiliate of New River Solar, LLC. Energy Shares is an equity crowdfunding platform for utility scale renewable energy projects in the United States to raise development capital. Energy Shares is not facilitating the offering for New River Solar, but to learn more about the industry in general, please visit energysharesus.com
Mark Kapczynski
Energy Shares, LLC
+1 3109806541
email us here