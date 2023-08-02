Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40 Awardees--Class of 2023
40 Under 40 is a Celebration of Accomplished Young Arab Americans.
Enthusiasm fills our hearts as we celebrate 40 remarkable Arab Americans under 40, a dynamic group of young professionals driving change within the Arab American community and beyond.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the awardees of their 40 Under 40 initiative–Class of 2023. Forty Arab Americans from a variety of fields and disciplines were announced. Six judges from throughout the country reviewed the applications.
— Warren David, President, Arab America
The awardees are Abdu Abdallah, Randa Adra, Basma Alawee, Fatma Al-Dosari, Ahmad Alhasan, Dana Al-Qadi, Anas Alqaed, Khaled Arnaout, Medina Awada, Mohammed Ba-Aoum, Ashraf Bashah, Meryem Bouadjemi, Sarah Bourouphael, Mariam Charara, Omar Darwazah, Dina Lina Said Edwards, Mike Elsherif, Nawal Fakhoury, Michael Figueroa, Zanah Ghalawanji, Marwa J. Ghumrawi, Lilly Guindy, Samar Haddad King, Khaled Hasiba, Jamie Hyder, Amir Ibraheem, Heba Khalil, Tareq Latayfah, Farah Majid, Nibal Malshi, Alea Nadeem, Melaak Rashid, Serena Rasoul, Amr Hassan Sayed, Ahmed Shama, Mohammad Shouman, Zeinab Sobh, Eman Tadros, Maya Younis, and Lexis Zeidan.
40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields, including education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have great achievements both in the workplace and in their communities.
“Enthusiasm fills our hearts as we celebrate 40 remarkable Arab Americans under 40, a dynamic group of young professionals driving change within the Arab American community and beyond,” expressed Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America. “Their exceptional achievements will be celebrated and honored at our Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit, November 3-4, in Orlando, Florida, where we gather to acknowledge their inspiring contributions.”
All awardees are under the age of 40, excel in their industry, and are engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent.
The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The 40 Under 40 awardees for the class of 2023 will be honored at the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit from November 3-4, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.
