South Florida Real Estate Market Expert Vanessa Cassis, Receives Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce Approval

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Florida real estate market is currently experiencing a surge in activity, making it an opportune time for both buyers and sellers to make their move. With interest rates playing a crucial role in the purchase and sale of real estate, now is the time to act and secure your dream property or sell for a profitable return.

Interest rates, although currently higher, should not deter potential buyers from entering the market. When the federal government lowers rates, property owners have the option to refinance through a cash-out refinance loan, allowing them to lower their rates and increase their savings. This provides a great opportunity for buyers to purchase now and benefit from future rate reductions.

Choosing an experienced and professional real estate agent is paramount in ensuring a successful buying or selling experience. Vanessa Cassis, a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Elite Properties, is renowned for her expertise and track record in the industry. Vanessa is licensed to practice real estate in both the State of Florida and the State of Georgia, adding to her versatility and understanding of the market. "Purchasing property is expensive right now however, rent is even more expensive. Take advantage of your finances and pay your own mortgage instead of someone else mortgage." said, Vanessa Cassis

Vanessa Cassis not only excels in her real estate career but also runs a training program called "Cash, Flip & Repeat." This program helps individuals improve their lives by joining the real estate profession. With a focus on obtaining real estate licenses and providing mentorship, Vanessa and her team guide students towards success. To learn more about this program and enroll in the next class, visit the Cash, Flip & Repeat website.

The current real estate market in both the State of Georgia and the State of Florida presents promising opportunities for buyers and sellers. By partnering with Vanessa Cassis, property owners can list their commercial or residential properties exclusively on the MLX system utilized by realtors. This ensures a fast turnaround and increases the chances of a successful sale.

For more information or to list your property for sale, contact Vanessa Cassis at homes@vcassis.com or call 954-999-6120.

About Vanessa Cassis:

Vanessa Cassis is a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Elite Properties, a premier Real Estate Agency with an excellent track record. With licenses in both the State of Florida and the State of Georgia, Vanessa brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. She also runs a renowned training program called "Cash, Flip & Repeat," which helps individuals achieve success in the real estate profession through mentorship and obtaining real estate licenses.

