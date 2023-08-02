Deep Sync Brings Deterministic Identity and Enhancement Capabilities to the Snowflake Ecosystem.
Deep Sync—a leading provider of omnichannel data solutions—brings deterministic identity and enhancement capabilities to the Snowflake marketplace.REDMOND, WA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Sync—a leading provider of omnichannel data solutions including audience targeting, customer insights, and identity resolution—has launched a suite of native applications in the Snowflake marketplace.
“Clean, accurate 1st party data is the foundation of successful marketing. Snowflake is proud to partner with Deep Sync, which has developed native applications on our platform to support hygiene, identity resolution, and enrichment of 1st party audiences in a seamless, privacy-preserving manner.” — David Wells, Industry Principal, Snowflake
Snowflake clients rely on the Data Cloud Platform to collate, store, and analyze data. Deep Sync is excited to support Snowflake users by:
- Resolving customer data to a people-based or household ID
- Enriching data with a rich set of demographic, financial, interest, and transactional attributes
- Enhancing data with additional PII
- Standardizing name and address information
Deep Sync’s expertise makes it uniquely able to help Snowflake marketers ensure their data is clean, deduplicated, and standardized.
The Company’s background in direct mail means its name and address data is the most accurate in the U.S. Deep Sync’s data covers roughly 97% of U.S. consumers and 85% of U.S. businesses on a weekly basis. This data includes decades of change-of-address information, allowing Deep Sync to resolve duplicate records to a common identifier based on consumer movement over time.
Additionally, Deep Sync can group consumers residing in the same household together by assigning a common household ID. This identity process, known as "Golden Record" identification, helps clients find the most accurate, up-to-date, and usable consumer record within their database while allowing historical records (and associated data) to be merged together.
As an extension of its identity capabilities, Deep Sync can enhance customer records with both additional PII and attributes. For example, if a client has been collecting name and address information for years but now wants to build out email coverage, they can work with Deep Sync in Snowflake to add these additional identifiers directly into their Snowflake account.
There are hundreds of potential attributes clients can append to their Snowflake records, including income, household composition, home ownership information, and B2B firmographic data.
“This partnership opens up new possibilities for Snowflake users to enhance their data, improve analysis and segmentation, and make more informed business decisions. We are thrilled to collaborate with Snowflake and bring our deterministic identity and enhancement capabilities to their ecosystem.” – Grant Ries, CEO of Deep Sync
Getting started is easy: simply search for “Deep Sync” in the Snowflake Marketplace, install the Golden Record app, and then Deep Sync will perform a quick audit on your data to provide key insights, including unique individuals, households, and match rates to our robust identity graph.
About Deep Sync
As the leading independent provider of consumer addressability solutions, Deep Sync empowers agencies and brands to reach consumers across their preferred channels. Our data solutions and integrations provide marketers and agencies with access to high-quality, privacy-safe audiences for offline and online uses. Deep Sync powers audience targeting with rich datasets, a highly scalable multichannel identity graph, and a range of intelligent data applications. To learn more about Deep Sync, visit www.deepsync.com.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc. is a cloud computing–based data cloud company based in Bozeman, Montana. It was founded in July 2012 and was publicly launched in October 2014 after two years in stealth mode. The firm offers a cloud-based data storage and analytics service, generally termed "data-as-a-service". To learn more about Snowflake, visit www.snowflake.com.
