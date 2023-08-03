Clinitouch expands use of health monitoring technology in Africa with new partner in Nigeria

A patient using the Clinitouch software app to monitor their health remotely Clinitouch and Utopian Health Services Limited logo

A new collaboration between Clinitouch and Utopian Health Services Ltd will bring proven remote monitoring software to Nigeria to help improve patient outcomes.



NIGERIA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinitouch is expanding its digital footprint in Africa by joining forces with a leading healthcare business advisory firm to help deliver world-class health solutions in Nigeria.

The remote patient monitoring technology, developed by UK-based Spirit Health, allows medical professionals to track people’s health from anywhere, helping to provide better care outside of hospitals & clinics.

Lagos-based Utopian Health Services Limited combine their network, healthcare insight and technology to deliver solutions that improve the lives of patients and pave the way for future advancements in healthcare. By adding Clinitouch to their existing service offering, they will be able to improve access to health monitoring to as many patients as possible, in turn leading to better health outcomes.

The partnership has been created to help tackle the rising burden of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, with COPD, hypertension, diabetes and frailty among the disease areas where Clinitouch can support. This burden, which is on the rise across sub-Saharan Africa, adds additional pressure on already overwhelmed healthcare resources.

Dr John Adesioye, CEO at Utopian Health Services Limited, said: “The landscape for remote patient monitoring in Nigeria is slowly evolving and we want to be at the forefront of that advancement. Clinitouch has a platform that is established, with evidence-based examples of improved access to care for patients and better outcomes across multiple conditions, so this partnership fits our vision of best practice healthcare delivery.”

Bruce Adams, Commercial Director at Clinitouch, added: “During our conversations over the last few months, it has become clear that there is huge potential for Clinitouch to support better clinical and patient outcomes in Nigeria. Having Utopian as a local partner who understand both the specific healthcare challenges in Nigeria and the opportunities to apply this technology is fantastic, and we look forward to launching a project together soon.”

Amaka Ekezie, International Market Advisor for West Africa at the Department for Business and Trade, commented: “This is indeed a ground breaking milestone for digital healthcare in Nigeria. We at the Department for Business and Trade are committed to fostering healthy partnerships and strengthening relationships for trade advancement across the globe – hence, we are excited about the potential that this partnership holds not just for Nigeria but for Africa at large. ”

Clinitouch has proven results in the UK’s NHS since 2011, helping to connect patients with their clinical teams from home. The multi-award-winning technology is behind one of the biggest healthcare at home projects in the UK, and now powers over 25 remote monitoring pathways across diseases including diabetes, heart failure and COPD.

The technology is now being expanded into multiple new territories worldwide via a global Partner Program that’s backed by the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. This announcement in Nigeria follows previous launches in South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago, with further countries to be announced soon.

Companies who are interested in introducing the tech to their respective countries are encouraged to apply for the program.

For more information about Clinitouch and the recently launched Partner Program, visit clinitouch.com/partner-program.

