City of Beaverton, OR, Streamlines Procurement Process with OpenGov
Staff in the City of Beaverton wanted to make procurement faster and more automated. OpenGov will make it possible.OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Faced with an outdated process for procurement, the City of Beaverton, Oregon, was seeking a modern solution. It chose OpenGov, an industry-leading software provider renowned for its end-to-end eProcurement solution purpose-built for local government.
The City of Beaverton was struggling to manage contracts, ensure contract renewals, and give departments access to the right contracts. Its search led them toward a solution that would streamline the entire procurement process from solicitation development to contract management. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its robust customer support and its alignment with Beaverton's vision of strengthening public trust.
Staff at the City of Beaverton are excited to unlock the modern features and capabilities of OpenGov Procurement. The transition to the new system is expected to significantly improve the City's procurement process by automating the work, removing the need for manual steps. Moreover, the enhanced transparency that OpenGov offers will serve to further improve vendor relations and cement public trust.
The City of Beaverton, OR, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
