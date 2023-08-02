Former NFL Great Vernon Davis Drops Debut Album "Showtime"

Former NFL star Vernon Davis has dropped his debut album "Showtime." NFL great Vernon Davis has released his debut rap album “Showtime," in collaboration with fellow D.C. native and multi-platinum music producer Tone P.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis has released his debut rap album under the stage name Vern, in collaboration with fellow D.C. native and multi-platinum music producer Tone P. “Showtime” dropped on the District Funk Records label and features eight tracks, including previously released singles "Bounce Like Dis," “Phone” and “How I Play It.”

Comprised of high-energy trap-leaning songs that intersect the worlds of sports and music, the body of work includes additional collaborations with Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven, Rolling Stone-recognized rap authority 3ohBlack, Young Dro, Codey Got Beatz, Black Cobain, Lightshow, Kidjake, and SportVVS

“This album is very special to me because it represents who I am and what I’ve been through. It’s all about experiences. I want people to feel inspired and motivated by the insight I’ve gained in every phase of my life," said Vern. "I want people to be better than they were yesterday. Even though I may not be on the football field anymore, the lights as well as my future in entertainment are still bright. It’s showtime.”

Track List and Producers:

1. “Selfmade” (Tone P, Tierre “Tmaur3” Harris)

2. “Bounce Like Dis” feat. Tone P (Tone P, New Impressionz)

3. “Bout 2 Say” feat. Black Cobain (Mike Da Rockman, Tellem Looney, Tone P)

4. “How I Play It” feat. Young Dro, Lightshow, Dyson, & SportVVS (Tone P, Zaytoven)

5. “What’s Good Brodie” (Codey Got Beatz)

6. “Don’t Know Why” (Codey Got Beatz)

7. “Phone” feat. 3ohBlack (Tone P, Kidjake)

8. “Hating On Me” (Codey Got Beatz)

The album is available digitally and on all DSPs.

Vern, who officially retired from the NFL in 2020 after 14 successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders, began making music while he was with the Commanders.

"The music came from me just exploring. When I was playing with the Commanders, I started writing poetry, and then was curious to see what it might sound like with some instrumentals behind it,” he said. “After recording some music on my MacBook, I reached out to a couple of people to come in and help me fine-tune everything, and that's where the music came from."

Aside from making music, Vern has also found success in Hollywood as both an actor and producer. Over the past year alone, he has filmed more than 30 projects, including movies with the likes of John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, Frank Grillo, Thomas Mann and Rosa Salazar, among others. His latest film, "The Ritual Killer," was released in theaters and on demand in April. In the movie, Vern plays a serial killer opposite Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman.

On the other side of the camera, Vern has founded two production companies -- Reel 85 and Between the Linez Productions.

For “Showtime” executive producer Tone P, “The combination of Vern’s celebrity and his own industry insights is poised to not only ensure the album’s success, but also help broaden the sound of the Washington, D.C. metro area rap scene.”