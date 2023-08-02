SCDSS Announces New Midlands Region Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

Columbia -The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) would like to announce Mr. Bran Turner as the new Midlands Region Director beginning Wednesday, August 2nd. Mr. Turner has served as the Director of Darlington County DSS since 2020.

Mr. Turner has over 20 years of experience working with children and families as he began working for The Family Group, a behavioral healthcare company, in 1997. While there, he worked as a high-risk intervention specialist, administrative coordinator of day services, and Director of Operations. He also served as Program Director of Quality Family Services, a Critical Access Behavioral Health Agency, for several years before coming to work for SCDSS. Mr. Turner began his career with the agency at Florence County DSS in 2012 as an Investigator. He served as a Program Coordinator in Lee and Darlington Counties before being promoted to Darlington County Director in June of 2020.

“I look forward to working with the Midlands leadership team as we continue to serve South Carolina’s families,” said Turner. “One of my major goals is to reinforce bonds made through parent/child visitation, with the ultimate goal of working towards reunification. Partnerships and being family-centered is vital to our work and improving overall child permanency and well-being”.

Mr. Turner is originally from Kershaw County and graduated from Logoff-Elgin High School before obtaining a degree in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Mr. Turner has been married to his wife, Angie Turner, for over 25 years and they are the proud parents of four children.

The Midlands Region for DSS is made up of Richland, Lexington, Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, McCormick, Saluda and York counties.

For more information on DSS services available throughout the Midlands and the state at large, please visit the SCDSS website here.

