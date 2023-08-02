EMU Interior Architecture Department Holds an Event for Project Presentations and Final Lecture Presentation 

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Architecture Faculty, Interior Architecture Department held an event for project presentations and final lecture presentation within the scope of the 2022 – 2023 Academic Year Spring Semester “Interior Architecture Workshop VI”. The project design theme for the students of the Turkish-medium program run by EMU Interior Architecture Department academic staff members Prof. Dr. Nil Paşaoğulları Şahin, Assist. Prof. Dr. Kamil Güley and Research Assistant Erhan İlhan and the English-medium program run by Senior Instructor Assoc. Prof. Dr. Banu Tevfikler Çavuşoğlu and Research Assistant Nisan Akalın was determined as the re-designing of the interior of Famagusta Port Departure Terminal.

Within the scope of the project, students were asked to create unique scenarios. At the beginning of the design, the interiors of the world-renowned sea port or airport terminal buildings were investigated as an example, and the needs programs, space, function, activity setup, integrated systems, heating, cooling, ventilation, fire and security, universal / responsible design, etc. topics were expected to be analyzed. In addition, it was requested to develop a spatial identity in the designed area and to design this identity as an effective approach in creating the characters of all spaces.

Along with the program coordinators, Interior Architecture Department Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afet Coşkun, Interior Architecture Department Vice Chair Assist. Prof. Dr. Ahenk Yılgın Damgacı and successful interior architects of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Hasan Özyalçın and Ürün Albayrak attended the event as guest jury members.

On the other hand, on the second day of the event, Hasan Özyalçın and Ürün Albayrak, leading interior architects of the country, made the “Final Lecture” presentation, in which their professional experiences were shared as the last lesson. Özyalçın and Albayrak, who shared their professional experiences with the students, answered the questions from the students at the end of the presentation.