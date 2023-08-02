All Things Judicial Focuses on Brunswick County Recovery Courts

The latest episode of All Things Judicial focuses on the life changing work of Recovery Courts located in Brunswick County. In the first of three segments, we are joined by recent recovery court graduate Dedriana Ruby Bryant and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow who discuss Ms. Bryant's journey through the Recovery Court process. In the second segment, Judge Disbrow shares about the structure, origin, and philosophy of the Recovery Courts. In the final segment, we hear excerpts from the recent Recovery Court graduation that was held on July 27 in Bolivia, North Carolina.

"What I want folks to understand is that treatment courts work because it gets to the root of the problem," said Judge Disbrow on the podcast. "You're treating the whole person ... punishing someone for being addicted flies in the face of what I believe from a judicial perspective. I think they're worth it because everyone is worth trying to help."

There are 71 Recovery Courts in 37 North Carolina counties. They are charged with handling chemically dependent individuals in adult criminal court, juvenile, and abuse, neglect and dependency cases. Recovery Courts also serve veterans and people with mental health issues who find themselves in court. The program offers individualized treatment plans which include counseling, supervision, drug testing, sanctions, and incentives for meeting recovery goals.