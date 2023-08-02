igus Revolutionizes Engineering with Pre-Populated, Application-Specific E-Chains
Expert-assembled e-chains and cables from igus streamline engineering processes, promoting superior project outcomesUNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the world leader in motion plastics and moving cable management systems, announced it is expanding its broad range of cable management solutions with pre-populated, application-specific e-chain® systems.
The pre-assembled e-chains and cables are designed to match the unique needs of each project, seamlessly fitting into the system and eliminating compatibility concerns. The units streamline procurement and cut down assembly time, allowing engineers to focus on critical aspects of their designs.
Simple Harness with Complex Benefits
The igus pre-assembled e-chains and cable harnesses provide a simple yet powerful solution for engineers. By offering direct delivery to end-users, these units save significant time and money, providing quick and easy access to quality components. Expert installation ensures seamless integration, while pullcords available for various applications further enhance their functionality.
"By using these pre-assembled units, engineers can reduce time, effort, and errors associated with sourcing and assembling individual components," said Joseph Ciringione, Vice President of Sales for Energy Chain Systems at igus, Inc. "This not only increases efficiency but also provides substantial cost savings."
Cost-Savings Redefined
The cost benefits of these pre-assembled units are significant. Engineers save on labor costs by eliminating manual assembly, and standardized components within the units assure optimal compatibility, reducing errors and costly rework. The availability of in-stock options and fast shipping ensures that engineers can quickly acquire the needed units, keeping projects on schedule and minimizing downtime.
Pre-assembled e-chains and cables can be accessed with unprecedented ease, with fast shipping options ensuring prompt delivery. This level of agility is vital in industries where rapid response to project changes or emergencies is essential.
Beyond offering convenience and cost savings, these units are assembled by experts who adhere to or exceed industry standards. They ensure proper cable management, strain relief, and protection against mechanical stress, reducing the risk of component failure and system downtime.
For more information about igus pre-populated solutions for linear and rotary applications, please visit: https://www.igus.com/info/prepopulated-cable-carriers
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 31 countries and employs 4,600 people across the globe. In 2022, igus generated a turnover of €1.15 billion. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
