Spafax Renews Inflight Entertainment Partnership with Oman Air in Four-year Agreement

Renata Rached, Vice President – Guest Experience, Loyalty and Brand at Oman Air and Henry Gummer, MD Europe at Spafax sign an extended inflight entertainment agreement in Oman.

Renewal supports next phase of Oman Air’s ARIA platform with enhanced data-led programming and brand visibility beyond the cabin.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spafax , the leading experience service provider for travel media and inflight entertainment, has renewed its inflight entertainment (IFE) partnership with Oman Air for an additional four years, extending a relationship that began in 2020.Under the renewed agreement, Spafax will continue to deliver a comprehensive scope of services designed to engage and delight guests, while expanding its use of data, insight, and strategic tools to further elevate the ARIA experience, Oman Air’s inflight entertainment platform. The first content cycle under the renewed term is planned for February 2026, marking the next chapter of a long-standing collaboration focused on a premium guest experience.For guests, the renewed partnership means an even more intuitive, curated, and enjoyable inflight entertainment experience. ARIA will continue to evolve with more relevant content across films, series, music, and regional programming, supported by smarter content placement that makes discovery easier and more seamless. By better understanding how guests engage with entertainment across routes, cabins, and languages, Oman Air aims to deliver a more personalized and thoughtfully designed onboard experience.While the core service offering remains familiar to guests, the renewed partnership places greater emphasis on performance-led programming, data-driven decision-making, and brand development. Spafax will expand its use of Spafax IQ, its IFEC data analytics platform, to support ARIA’s evolution.“Spafax has been a trusted partner in supporting ARIA since its launch,” said Renata Rached, Vice President – Guest Experience, Loyalty and Brand at Oman Air. “This renewed agreement enables us to continue enhancing our onboard entertainment in a way that reflects Oman Air’s premium positioning and commitment to delivering a high-quality guest experience.”Spafax IQ provides detailed insight into guest engagement across routes, cabins, languages, navigation paths, and content categories, informing programming strategy, optimizing onboard promotion, and aligning content investment with guest preferences and viewing behavior.In parallel, Spafax and Oman Air are exploring opportunities to extend ARIA’s visibility beyond the cabin, including plans for a dedicated entertainment website integrated into the airline’s wider digital ecosystem. This initiative reflects a shared ambition to strengthen ARIA as a recognizable brand touchpoint across the end-to-end guest journey.“This renewal is a strong vote of confidence in both our partnership and the people behind it,” said Niall McBain, Spafax CEO. “This next phase allows us to make greater use of data and insight to ensure onboard entertainment feels even more relevant, engaging, and aligned with what guests value most.”The renewal comes at a time of continued momentum for Oman Air, recently recognized for excellence in guest experience. In 2025, the airline earned Best Food & Beverage and Best Cabin Service in the Middle East at the APEX Awards, as well as APEX World Class status. Earlier in 2025, Oman Air also joined the oneworld alliance , enhancing global connectivity for its guests. As the airline continues to grow, Spafax’s data-led approach will help ensure ARIA remains relevant, curated, and aligned with evolving guest demand.Spafax and Oman Air will continue working closely on rollout planning ahead of the February 2026 content cycle, with further details to be shared as initiatives progress.–END–About Spafax GroupSpafax is a global travel media agency with one purpose: to entertain, inform and inspire travelers everywhere. Spafax delivers content technology and media assets at scale for the world’s leading airlines and curates a vast catalogue of global Movies, TV, Audio and digital services across every major entertainment market.Current clients include the Lufthansa Group, Emirates, JetBlue, Japan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, flydubai and Oman Air and many others. Spafax provides brands with unique access to a global network of nearly a billion passengers across hundreds of touchpoints. The group is headquartered in London with over a dozen global offices. Spafax is part of WPP Group, the world’s largest advertising and marketing services company.About Oman AirOman Air (WY), a member of the oneworld Alliance, began operations in 1993. Initially founded to serve important domestic routes, it has since undergone rapid growth and is today recognized as a major international carrier connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature, rich heritage and welcoming culture.The award-winning airline has been instrumental in transforming Muscat into one of the Middle East’s most desirable travel destinations, while supporting adjacent commercial, industrial and tourism activities. With a young and modern fleet including, among others, fuel-efficient Boeing 737 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which feature luxuriously appointed interiors, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.