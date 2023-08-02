Submit Release
Specialty Silicone Products (SSP) Launches New Website for EMI Shielding, Military and Aerospace Silicones, and More

Product search, data sheets, test reports, white papers, and technical articles provide engineers and buyers with powerful decision-making tools

Demand for EMI shielding in markets such as electric vehicles, 5G communications, and robotics is growing. This new website will make it easier than ever to find EMI silicones.”
— Dominic Testo
BALLSTON SPA, NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Silicone Products (SSP), a leading manufacturer of silicone materials and products for specialized applications, has launched a new website so that engineers and buyers can easily find the ready-to-convert materials and finished products they need.

SSP makes EMI/RFI shielding silicones, military and aerospace silicones, and FDA-compliant USP Class VI silicones in ready-to-convert sheets, rolls, and moldable compounds. The company also makes EMI conductive O-rings, EMI extrusions, molded and die-cut EMI gaskets, and chromatography products.

“Demand for EMI shielding in markets such as electric vehicles, 5G communications, and robotics is growing,” said Dominic Testo, SSP’s Business Development Manager. “This new website will make it easier than ever to find EMI silicones, and with shorter lead times and lower minimum order quantities.”

SSP’s new website includes a powerful search feature that provides ready access to the company’s many silicone materials and products. Technical data sheets, safety data sheets, independent testing reports, and other online assets such as white papers and 125+ technical articles support decision-making.

The website also organizes EMI/RFI shielding silicone and military and aerospace silicones by key features and specifications. Examples include EMI/RFI shielding silicones that are MIL-DTL-83528 QPL certified or flame resistant, and AA 59588 and AMS silicones for aerospace and military applications.

Product pages on the new website indicate whether an SSP material provides an alternative to a specific CHO-SEAL® EMI gasket material from Parker Chomerics. For flame-retardant EMI shielding silicones, SSP offers offsets for several discontinued materials from W.L. Gore & Associates.

EMI/RFI Gasketing: Outside the Box Solutions to Protect What's in the Box

