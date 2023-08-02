MDC offers free Effective Wingshooting workshop Aug. 19 at Warrensburg

Body

Warrensburg, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Effective Wingshooting for the Hunter workshop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the University of Central Missouri shooting range in Warrensburg. This workshop will help hunters with their shotgun skills and further their understanding of how to choose the right non-toxic shotshells for the game they are pursuing.

This workshop will help migratory and upland bird hunters improve their hunting skills with non-toxic shot. Instructors will cover how to select the best ammunition and choke combination for hunting. They will talk about how to improve shooting skills. Information about the latest types of non-toxic ammunition will be covered. Participants will learn how to better estimate range and distance, and how to properly pattern a shotgun.

Participants should bring their own hunting shotgun, choke tubes if applicable, and non-toxic shotgun ammunition they wish to pattern. MDC will also provide non-toxic 12 and 20-gauge shells for hunters to try out in target shooting. Hunters should bring ear and eye protection for shooting on the range, a sack lunch, and a stool or chair.

This workshop is open to participants ages 16 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4W8. For more information, contact Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator, at 660-530-5500, or mark.miller@mdc.mo.gov.