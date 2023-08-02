Chaco Vivo - Paraguay's Largest and Most Impactful REDD+ Initiative Presented at UN

Representatives of Atenil Paraguay presented the biggest REDD+ project in the country Chaco Vivo will save 187.916 hectares of continuos Chaco forest

A Paraguayan delegation presented the REDD+ project to the United Nations Commission for International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) at the UN Center in Vienna, Austria.

ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY , August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- On the 12th and 13th of July, delegates representing the company Atenil Paraguay had the honor of participating in the distinguished Colloquium on Climate Change and Corporate Social Responsibility, organized by the United Nations Commission for International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) at the United Nations Center, Vienna, Austria.The delegation had the unique opportunity to present the monumental Chaco Vivo initiative, Paraguay's most significant REDD+ project, and a beacon of ecological preservation within the region. The presentation attracted considerable interest from global representatives, primarily owing to the project's vital social implications and its judicious application of key methodologies, namely those defined by the Verified Carbon Standard, and the Climate, Community, and Biodiversity Standards (VCS+CCB).Project Chaco Vivo, a collaboration between Atenil Paraguay, Victoria Paraguay, and the USA firm Creative Carbon, is an ambitious REDD+ project conserving nearly 200,000 hectares of the Paraguayan Chaco Forest. The project will also facilitate collaboration with 14 Indigenous communities and other rural communities in and around the town of Puerto Casado to promote substantial socio-economic benefits. The project's operations will include social programs to increase sustainable production to combat food security issues, various programs to create new circular economies and income generation, promote livelihood improvements to youth and women, improve climate change resilience, and enhancements to the local healthcare and education system, among many other programs and benefits. The overarching goal is to meaningfully contribute to the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and tangibly enhance the lives of thousands living near Project Chaco Vivo.Project Chaco Vivo recently concluded its 30-day public consultation period, an integral aspect of the pipeline process led by Verra (verra.org), the world's foremost carbon project standards body. All feedback received will be available for review, with critical insights informing project development. The project is now progressing through the independent validation and verification process, with completion anticipated before the end of 2023.For comprehensive details on this landmark project, we invite you to visit the project page on the Verra Registry.###

Chaco Vivo: It's all about the people