MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference - EU Edition: Enabling the Future of Cancer Treatment
Our inaugral MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 5th – 6th October 2023, in Frankfurt.FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference - EU Edition, scheduled to take place on 5th - 6th October 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany. This prestigious event aims to bring together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of Immuno Oncology to share insights, exchange knowledge, and explore groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment.
Enquire Now: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/enquiry
THE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT ENDS THIS MONTH – AUGUST 31st, 2023.
USE CODE: NGIOG20 AND REGISTER TODAY!
With cancer being one of the most prevalent and challenging diseases of our time, immuno oncology has emerged as a promising approach that leverages the power of the immune system to combat cancer cells. The Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference - EU Edition will delve into the latest developments, cutting-edge technologies, and innovative strategies in immuno-oncology research and its practical applications in clinical settings.
Key highlights of the conference:
Expert Keynote Speakers: The event will host an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, who are renowned experts and thought leaders in immuno oncology, promising enriching discussions and thought-provoking insights.
Comprehensive Agenda: The conference will cover diverse topics, including emerging therapies, personalized immunotherapy, biomarkers, combination therapies, and the latest clinical trials, among others.
Networking Opportunities: Participants will have the chance to engage with peers, researchers, and industry professionals, fostering valuable connections and potential collaborations.
The conference organizers are excited to offer an exclusive EARLY-BIRD discount for attendees. Register before AUGUST 31st, 2023, to take advantage of a generous 20% OFF on the conference registration fee. To secure your early booking with this discount, apply the code "NGIOG20" during the registration process.
Conference Registration: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/register
In case you missed it, the conference will take place on 5th - 6th October 2023 at a premier venue in Frankfurt, Germany. Don't miss this unique opportunity to be a part of the future of cancer treatment and join fellow experts in shaping the landscape of Immuno oncology.
"We are thrilled to organize the Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference - EU Edition in Frankfurt," said Nikita Parab, Associate Director – Conference, at MarketsandMarkets. "This event will provide an exceptional platform for the exchange of knowledge and ideas, fostering advancements in immuno oncology research and its transformative impact on cancer treatment, she added."
Additionally, the Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference - EU Edition will be co-located with two other prominent events organized by MarketsandMarkets - the Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - EU Edition and the Real-World Evidence and Market Access Conference - EU Edition. This unique combination of conferences will create a comprehensive platform for attendees to explore the synergies between immuno-oncology, biomarkers, companion diagnostics, and real-world evidence.
Delegates will have the added advantage of attending sessions from multiple conferences, expanding their knowledge across various cutting-edge disciplines. The co-located events aim to foster cross-industry collaboration and facilitate a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness between these vital areas of research and development. Participants can expect an enriching experience, with abundant opportunities to interact with experts from different domains, leading to fruitful exchanges of ideas and potential collaborations that could drive transformative advancements in the field of oncology.
Become a Sponsor: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/become-sponsor
For detailed conference information, including the agenda, speaker lineup, and registration process, visit the official event website now.
Secure your spot today with the Early-Bird discount and avail 20% OFF by applying the discount code "NGIOG20" before it expires on August 31st, 2023.
About MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences
MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences is a global leader in organizing B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events. Our events provide a platform for industry leaders, decision-makers, and experts to network, share knowledge, and discuss the latest developments in their respective fields. We cover a wide range of industries, including Pharma, Healthcare, Biotechnology, Information Technology, and many more. Our events are attended by excellent delegates from around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, startups, and more.
Our conferences are focused on delivering high-quality and informative content, and we bring together leading experts from academia, industry, and government to share insights and best practices, discuss challenges and opportunities, and explore emerging trends and technologies.
At MarketsandMarkets Conferences, we are committed to providing our attendees with the most valuable and informative experience possible. We strive to create an environment that encourages collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership, and we are dedicated to delivering events that exceed our attendees' expectations. Join us at our next conference and discover the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in your industry.
Contact Us:
Nayantara Patil
MarketsandMarkets
+91 70305 60809
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other