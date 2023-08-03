Board Certified Dermatologist Provides Insights Ahead of Psoriasis Awareness Month
Dr. Navin Arora shares tips and latest treatments for patients with PsoriasisGARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- August is National Psoriasis awareness month. Psoriasis is a multiorgan autoimmune disease that most commonly affects the skin. Each year, over 7.5 million people, or approximately 3 percent of the population, are treated for Psoriasis in the U.S. Dr. Navin Arora, Founder of Borealis Dermatology and a Board-Certified Dermatologist, is sharing how to identify psoriasis and treatment options that are available. There are many new and effective ways to treat psoriasis, which keep it from spreading or getting worse. A doctor with 15 years of experience, including 12 years as a U.S. Army physician, Dr. Arora has extensive experience helping patients cope with various skin conditions.
What is Psoriasis?
Psoriasis is a multiorgan autoimmune disease, most common in the skin, that causes inflammation in human organs. Psoriasis occurs when a person’s immune system is overactive, leading to skin cell buildup on the epidermis (top layer of the skin) forming plaques and scales. Although this can appear anywhere on the body, it is most common on the knees, elbows and scalp.
Risk Factors
People that are affected by psoriasis have an increased risk of metabolic syndrome, which is a group of conditions that increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Due to increased inflammation in the organs, your heart and blood vessels, Psoriasis puts people at greater risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke.
Types of Psoriasis
There are five main types of Psoriasis: Guttate, Pustular, Plaque, Inverse and Erythrodermic.
Plaque Psoriasis is the most common in 80-90 percent of people living with Psoriasis. Psoriasis plaques appear as raised, inflamed white scaly patches of dead skin. Plaques generally appear symmetrically on the body, affecting the same areas of the body on the right and left sides.
Scalp Psoriasis is the second most common form, affecting between 45-56 percent of people living with Psoriasis. This is most commonly visible around the hairline, forehead, the back of the neck and skin around the ears and will appear as white scaling looking similar to dandruff.
Causes
Scientists and researchers do not know the cause for Psoriasis; however, it is confirmed that genetics and the strength of the immune system are key contributors. It is possible to be diagnosed with Psoriasis, even with no prior family history. However, Psoriasis is not contagious and cannot be transferred from person to person. Certain events may trigger Psoriasis, including increased stress, skin abrasions, illnesses and strep infections.
Symptoms
The most common symptoms of Psoriasis are dry, thick and raised white patches on the skin that cause itching, irritation, redness, burning, peeling and dryness. Joint pain and arthritis are also common, with the skin around your joints becoming cracked and, in some cases, prone to bleeding. Psoriasis is most commonly present on the elbows, knees, scalp, chest, back, palms and soles of the feet. Psoriasis can also be present on the nails, causing ridges and cracking.
Treatment Options
Although there is no cure to Psoriasis, there are many treatment options available that help patients reduce and manage flare-ups. Many dermatologists have found success in groundbreaking medications including pills, injectables and topical ointments. These are all used to reduce inflammation in the skin and body. Topical ointments include steroid cream, skin moisturizer, salicylic acid and retinoid.
Excimer lasers are a viable treatment option. This laser aims a high intensity ultraviolet B (UVB) light dose of a very specific wavelength – 308 nanometers – directly at the psoriasis plaques. Because the laser light never touches the surrounding skin, it reduces the risk of UV radiation exposure. Excimer lasers are used to treat mild-to-moderate psoriasis.
Although heat and sunlight are beneficial in treating Psoriasis, excessive sunlight exposure and sunburn can worsen conditions.
For individuals looking for Psoriasis treatment, or to receive an annual skin checkup, please visit a dermatologist. With two locations in Garden City and Syosset, the medical professionals at Borealis Dermatology are well versed in treating Psoriasis and other skin conditions. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please visit, https://borealisderm.com/.
Bill Corbett Jr.
Corbett Public Relations
+1 5164289327
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook