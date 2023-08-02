Taxi Butler participates in the Australian Taxi Industry Association 2023 on 07-10 August 2023
The Taxi Butler team looks forward to showcasing its complete suite of taxi booking technology, including Guest QR at booth number 5.
We are excited to connect with our valued customers and partners to learn more about how we can continue to support the Australian taxi industry.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taxi Butler, the global leader in B2B taxi booking technology for hotels, bars and restaurants, announces its participation at the Australian Taxi Industry Association (ATIA) 2023 taking place from August 7th to 10th at the Wrest Point Hotel & Conference Centre, Hobart, Tasmania. The Taxi Butler team looks forward to showcasing its complete suite of taxi booking technology, including Guest QR, the next-generation QR taxi booker, at booth number 5.
— Slavina Paleva, Head of Global Expansion - Taxi Butler
Being the leading event for the Australian taxi industry, the ATIA offers an exceptional platform to present new products, gain insights into market challenges, and foster industry connections. During the event, Taxi Butler will present its purpose-built taxi booking devices. Additionally, they will also showcase Guest QR. Launched in November 2022, Guest QR delivers a next-generation way for taxi fleets to generate and automate bookings from anywhere inside their local venues while providing customers with a seamless booking experience.
Speaking about the participation, Slavina Paleva, Head of Global Expansion, stated, "Driven by connection and innovation, the team at Taxi Butler is continuously looking for unique ways to facilitate the connection between taxi companies, venues and passengers; it's the foundation of everything we do. This event holds remarkable significance for the Australian Taxi industry, and we are excited to connect with our valued customers and partners to learn more about how we can continue to support the Australian taxi industry. We are also thrilled to showcase our products, the Taxi Butler ONE and the Taxi Butler PRO, which have gained an immense reputation in the global taxi industry alongside Guest QR.”
Taxi Butler recently launched their Global Taxi Booking Industry Report for Quarter 2 2023.
The report features comprehensive data analysis into B2B taxi bookings on a global and regional scale throughout the last quarter. Committed to driving the global taxi industry forward with its cutting-edge technology and insights, the Q2 2023 Global Taxi Booking Report aims to assist taxi business owners in navigating the market with data-driven trends. The taxi industry shows signs of growth on a more granular level. Check out the full report here.
About Taxi Butler
Taxi Butler develops a unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices and services to make ordering a taxi effortless for venues like hotels, bars, restaurants, and places bookings directly with your fleet. Trusted by 750+ taxi fleets globally and already generating 37 million rides and counting, Taxi Butlers has helped reduce the call centre costs for its customers, increase their revenue and bookings, and make life more convenient for venues.
