Sendsteps.ai leads the Way in interactive presentations, securing new investments to boost growth and development
Sendsteps.ai announces new investments to further its mission of revolutionising the presentation industry by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence.
With the new investments, Sendsteps.ai will revolutionise the presentation industry by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence and fostering enhanced inclusion, engagement, and collaboration.”MELBOURNE, NETHERLANDS, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sendsteps.ai, a leading interactive presentation platform for businesses, education, and events, recently announced new investments to further its mission of revolutionising the presentation industry by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence.
— Mike Coumans, Co-Founder of Sendsteps.ai
The robust tool strives to significantly reduce the time and effort spent on creating presentations by generating content and visual creation, which typically account for up to 60% of the total duration.
The latest investor to join the Sendsteps team is Wesley Hoedt, a professional football player and entrepreneur bringing diverse insights and expertise to the company's mission. With this innovative technology, sendsteps.ai aims to streamline the presentation creation process and empower professionals to focus on delivering impactful messages, fostering enhanced inclusion, engagement, and collaboration. This investment will significantly enhance the company's growth and development by refining the platform's capabilities and entering new markets.
"Leadership is about empowering professionals to deliver impactful messages with confidence. With the new investments and our AI-powered platform, Sendsteps.ai will revolutionise the presentation industry by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence, and fostering enhanced inclusion, engagement, and collaboration. We are thrilled to have Wesley Hoedt join us in this mission, bringing diverse insights and expertise to the team. Together, we will continue to innovate and develop the platform's capabilities, entering new markets and extending the privilege to all to invest in Sendsteps and become valued shareholders." - Mike Coumans, Co-Founder of Sendsteps.ai.
Sendsteps has earned a reputation as a premier interactive presentation platform for many years.
Established by two visionary entrepreneurs in Amsterdam, the platform has consistently generated profits. The company achieved nearly $1 million in annual recurring revenue without external investors. Introducing an Artificial Intelligence-powered presentation tool in February 2023 led to Sendsteps experiencing remarkable growth, evidenced by a 50-fold surge in account creation and an average of 150,000 new users each month since the launch.
While the investment amount remains undisclosed, Sendsteps.ai has stated that it will fund product development, marketing initiatives, and expansion efforts. In addition to this recent investment, Sendsteps.ai has also opened up a crowdfunding investment page (www.sendsteps.com/en/investment/) to raise additional funds and enable its community to participate in the company's continuous growth, extending the privilege to all to invest in Sendsteps and become their valued shareholders.
About Sendsteps
Sendsteps.ai, a leading interactive presentation platform for businesses, education, and events, is the first AI-powered tool that makes creating presentations fast and easy. It uses AI algorithms to analyse data and create visually appealing slides that are perfect for presentations. With Sendsteps.ai, content creators can create presentations up to 10x faster than traditional methods, saving time and effort.
