NearSpace Launch and SEOPS Partner to Deliver the OctoBus Space Vehicle
The OctoBus has the ability to fly up to a 200KG payload or 96U in one mission. Displaying at SmallSat 2023
The OctoBus is a natural linear step for NSL and SEOPS partnership with both having significant flight heritage over the past ten years and based off our customer requirements.”UPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NearSpace Launch (NSL), a SmallSat and innovative satellite component manufacturer focused on creating reliable and rapid pathways to space is partnering with SEOPS, a proven leader in launch integration services (“rideshare”) and deployment systems to build a new on-orbit launch platform coined as the OctoBus. The OctoBus is built from flight heritage and Intellectual Property of the SEOPS Octobucket and NSL’s on-orbit 24/7 connected flight systems. OctoBus will also include the hosted Train Rapid on Orbit Payload (TROOP) missions. The cost-effective, TRL-9 platform and flight subsystems bring new, but proven capabilities to the space community.
— Jeff Dailey - NSL Co-Founder
OctoBus incorporates the NSL’s TROOP platform that has flown as a hosted payload on three (3x) previous Orbital Transfer Vehicle (OTV) missions including SpaceX Transporter and Astra platforms. The on-orbit success of TROOP and OctoBucket missions combined with many zero delta-v customer deployments on rideshare missions, offers customers a responsive, reliable and cost effective platform . OctoBus will take the commercialized OctoBucket and leverage NSL’s TROOP technology to provide persistent, 24/7 on-orbit data. The OctoBus has the ability to fly up to a 200KG payload via the Octobucket containerized system with cubesat deployers. The Octobucket flew in May, 2021 on the SpaceX Transporter 5 mission in the zero delta-v configuration (Octo-EQ) that can deploy up to 96U in one mission. Octobus will be capable of addressing many different mission needs such as, deployments, hosted payloads, engagement of space assets (RPO), last mile delivery, de-orbiting while providing mission extension and TT&C capabilities in a multitude of orbits.
As the space industry continues to rapidly evolve, NSL and SEOPS both envision sustainability, efficiency and mission resiliency as critical parts of the growth strategy. Mastering On-Orbit Object Approach, On-Orbit Object Acquisition, and On-Orbit Object Service is a must for space superiority. The collaborative desire for solutions to these problems are what led NSL and SEOPS to develop the OctoBus as a new platform born from flight heritage to demonstrate commercial solutions for space sustainability. The NSL and SEOPS solution is a cradle to grave methodology. The team will help with Design, Integration, Test, Launch, and On-Orbit operations as requested by the customers needs.
SEOPS
SEOPS is an operationally responsive space services provider created in 2017. SEOPS designs and builds launch deployment systems leveraging
existing space infrastructure and launch vehicles. Additionally, we have a dedicated launch integration and rideshare services team that is launch
vehicle agnostic. To date our launch, deployment systems, and team have achieved 100% mission success. Learn more about launch and deployment products and services to include the OctoBus at https://seopsllc.com. For Further information please contact sales@seopsllc.com.
NearSpace Launch
NearSpace Launch Inc. (NSL) has flown 800+ systems and subsystems in space over the past ten years. NSL performs research and delivers ThinSats, CubeSats, Black Boxes, and 24/7 connected EyeStar Radios that are Iridium-enabled communication for a variety of commercial, governmental, and research applications. For further questions please contact Matthew Voss at nsl@nearspacelaunch.com or visit www.nearspacelaunch.com
