US Route 7 Charlotte near Higbee rd
State of Vermont
Vermont Route 7 in the area pf Higbee Rd is closed due a vehicle crash. Specific details of the crash are not yet known. Emergency responders are on scene.
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
Updates will be provided as details are available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.