US Route 7 Charlotte near Higbee rd

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


Vermont Route 7 in the area pf Higbee Rd is closed due a vehicle crash.  Specific details of the crash are not yet known. Emergency responders are on scene. 


Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.


