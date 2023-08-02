Celebrate 2024 Women's Month With The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Tennis Weekend
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund Girl Cause; and rewards referrals with sweet travel.
In an effort to fund meaningful mentoring program 'Girls Design Tomorrow' Recruiting for Good launches new travel reward Love Tennis Trips to Experience The World's Sweetest Parties.
Celebrate 2024 Women's Month with The Sweetest Beauty Foodie Tennis Party of The Year.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward and earn the sweetest tennis championship weekend trip to party at BNP Paribas in Indian Wells (Friday March 15th, 2024 to Monday March 18, 2024)!"
2024 Sweet Women Party
Beauty Foodie Tennis Rewards
Earn either $5000 luxury gift card to have professional tennis travel company design perfect weekend trip.
Or plan own trip to earn $2500 Airbnb Gift Card, and $2500 for Championship Weekend Tennis Tickets.
Enjoy a $500 Fine Dining Gift Card for Best Restaurant and $500 Spa Luxury Gift Card.
Earn invite to the sweetest pampering party (Manis Chocolate Strawberries).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our 2024 Women's Month Beauty Foodie Tennis Party at BNP Paribas is The Perfect Weekend Getaway for BFFs and Mom & Me....because you're never too old or young to Party for Good!"
About
Starting in Spring 2024, we're adding more exceptionally talented 10 to 13 year old girls to The Sweetest 12 Month Mentoring Work Program; 'Girls Design Tomorrow.' Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that prepare them to lead the future. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Sweet Women Party...Love to Celebrate Women, Support Girl Causes, and Party for Good! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (1 Referral 1 Reward) to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; and earn 1 of 10 Sweet Beauty Foodie Tennis Trips to BNP Paribas in Indian Wells. Celebrate 2024 Women's Month with a sweet party trip to experience Championship Weekend (Friday March 15th, 2024 to Monday March 18, 2024). Earn $5000 Luxury Travel Gift Card, Fine Dining and Spa Rewards. Earn invite to VIP Manis Chocolate Strawberries Party & So Much More To Learn More Visit www.SweetWomenParty.com Good for You & Community Too!
Love to Make a Positive Impact and World's Best Tennis? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (1 referral 1 reward) to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn sweet women tennis trips to experience Australian Open, French Open, US Open, Wimbledon, and BNP Paribas Too to Party for GOOD! To learn more visit www.LoveTennisTrips.com Good for You & Community Too!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
