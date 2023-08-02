Best Foot Forward Opens New Call Center to Further Expand its Engagement Services

New Atlanta Location is BFF’s Second Call Facility to Expand Servicing Managed Care Plans and Growing Staff

Our Atlanta facility will amplify our reach and the breadth of engagement service we provide to the leading health plans we represent in our mission to ‘Locate, Educate, and Engage' plan members.” — Rich Dudley, Co-CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Foot Forward (BFF), a health resource management firm specializing in assisting government-insured managed care health plans effectively engage with their members through digital and phone-based services, announced today the opening of a brand-new Call Center to expand and enhance its already successful engagement services.

The new Call Center located in Tucker, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, is operated by Best Foot Forward Solution Services (BFFSS), a division of Best Foot Forward Sales. The addition of this new large facility is BFF’s second Call Center and will work in tandem with, and help supplement the workload at the current facility based outside of Chicago.

“With BFF’s rapid and continued growth, a new brick-and-mortar facility was needed for our expanded nationwide reach and to work in partnership with our Center in Illinois and the dozens of call team members working remotely across the country,” says BFF Co-CEO Byron Dennis. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the establishment of this new Center, which will nicely accommodate our growing capacity, and will be skillfully overseen by our longtime employee, Call Center Manager Alicia Townsel.”

Best Foot Forward’s mission is to assist healthcare organizations and government-insurance payors to first locate, re-establish contact, and then connect them to their new members; or with their hard-to-reach, high-utilization, or target-risk group members. BFF is known within the industry for having a best-in-class success rate of 50% in reconnecting to what is referred to as ‘Unable to Contact’ members.

“Our Atlanta facility will allow us to amplify our reach and the breadth of engagement service we provide to the many leading Medicaid health plans that we represent in our mission to ‘Locate, Educate, and Engage health plan members’,” explains BFF’s Co-CEO Rich Dudley. “It also provides a wonderful opportunity to grow our team as we add to the workforce in the Atlanta metro area.”

Due to the opening of the new center, BFF has already undertaken an extensive search to hire new Customer Service Call Representatives and Supervisors. Those wishing for information about job opportunities within the Atlanta facility — or for other employment opportunities in other locations, should visit the “Job Listing" section of the BFF website, https://bestfootforwardsales.com/, or email resume and cover letter to HR@bffss.net.

###

ABOUT BFF

Best Foot Forward (BFF), a certified minority-owned and HITRUST-certified business, is headquartered in South Florida, with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and a new facility in Georgia. BFF’s mission is to provide integrated programs using insight-driven solutions that focus on delivering a clear process to connect, communicate, and assist managed care members and plan providers. www.bestfoodforwardsales.com